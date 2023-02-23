‘Jaipur Declaration’ calls for adoption of new technology for railway security, infrastructural development

The 18th UIC World Security Congress concluded on Thursday with the adoption of the “Jaipur Declaration”. Focusing on the theme of “Railway Security Strategy: Responses and Vision for Future”, the 3-day conference brought together experts, stakeholders, and delegates from across the world to discuss the latest developments and best practices in railway security.

In his valedictory address, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Deputy National Security Adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underlined the role of UIC (the International Union of Railways) and its security platform for bringing together all stakeholders to develop solutions for emerging security threats.

Also Read RPF hosts International Union of Railways’ World Security Congress in Jaipur

He complimented the role of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) vis-a-vis increasing passenger security through several initiatives such as Operation Nanhe Farishte for rescuing of children and Operation AAHT for women and children from the clutches of traffickers.

Singh stressed the need for adoption of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence 5G among others to develop comprehensive solutions for Railway security as well as infrastructural development and passenger experience.

RPF Director General Sanjay Chander read out the “Jaipur declaration” outlining an actionable agenda for the UIC to explore innovative approaches that can help global railway organisations achieve their long-term goal of safety and security.

Also Read Indian Railways achieves another milestone! Rail network in Uttar Pradesh is now fully electrified

The declaration put focus on the commitment of UIC to provide a safer and secure rail network across the world by fully activating the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and African regional assemblies by 2025.

On the second day of the conference, sharing her experiences on the solutions developed for dealing with the Ukrainian refugee crises, Polish delegate Magdalena Kujacinska said that there is a need to recognise a Railway station as not merely a point of entry and exit for passengers but a centre of social, civic and economic activity.

The 18th UIC World Security Congress was jointly organised by Railway Protection Force in Jaipur. The event was held in India for the third time, which witnessed the participation from leading security experts, policymakers and industry leaders from across the world to discuss the current security challenges in the Railway Sector and deliberate on innovative solutions.

The Paris-headquartered UIC (Union International Des Chemins or International Union of Railways) was set up in 1922. It is a global professional association representing the railway sector for research, development & promotion of rail transport.