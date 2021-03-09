Jabalpur-Chandafort Superfast train flagged off & many Indian Railways projects inaugurated in Madhya Pradesh

The train flagged off between Jabalpur and Chandafort will give a boost to tourism in the region and provide improved connectivity.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal virtually flagged off Jabalpur-Chandafort Special train yesterday and inaugurated/dedicated various other Indian Railways projects, passenger amenities at various stations in the state of Madhya Pradesh. According to the Railway Ministry, the train flagged off between Jabalpur and Chandafort will give a boost to tourism in the region and provide improved connectivity. Train number 02274 Jabalpur-Chandafort Express Tri weekly Special will depart from Jabalpur at 05.15 AM and reach Chandafort at 1.45 PM. While Train number 02273 Chandafort-Jabalpur Express Tri weekly Special will depart from Chandafort at 2.50 PM and reach Jabalpur at 11.25 PM. Train 02273/02274 will run on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The newly launched Jabalpur-Chandafort Special train has one AC Chair Car coach, one Sleeper coach, eight Chair Car coaches and two SLR coaches. Enroute in both directions, the train will have halt at Madan Mahal, Balaghat, Nainpur, Gondia railway stations. Goyal also inaugurated doubling work of 6 km long Satna-Kaima section, completed at a cost of Rs 30 crore. This is a part of Indian Railways’ Satna-Rewa route doubling work. With this doubling work, train connectivity will be enhanced in this region and also, train operations are likely to be smooth.

Various other passenger amenities were inaugurated at Shivpuri railway station like station beautification, improved platform surface, new waiting room, modernisation of hybrid power station for green station, GRP room, at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore. Also, FOB at Sant Hirdaram Nagar railway station under Bhopal Division, improved platform surface, expansion of cover over shed at the station platform as well as coach guidance system was inaugurated at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

Besides a new goods shed at Sorai railway station was inaugurated, which has been built at a cost of Rs 18 crore on the Bhopal Bina route to give impetus to freight loading. The new goods shed will serve the areas of Bhopal, Vidisha, Bina. Additionally, for the convenience and safety of passengers, a new FOB has been inaugurated at Karakbel railway station on the Itarsi-Jabalpur route, developed at a cost of Rs 1 crore.