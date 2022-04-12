It’s superhit! Indian Railways passengers enjoy panoramic view from Mumbai-Gandhinagar Shatabdi’s Vistadome Coach

Indian Railways passengers travelling between Mumbai and Gandhinagar can now enjoy upgraded travel experience and panoramic views like never before! The national transporter has recently introduced a Vista Dome coach in Mumbai – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express train. The large glass windows and glass roofs in the Vista Dome coach provide a panoramic view of the picturesque route to the travelling passengers. Watch the video below, shared by the Ministry of Railways, on how passengers of the Mumbai – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express train are enjoying the upgraded service and panoramic view of the Vista Dome coach:

In an attempt to offer an enhanced travelling experience to the esteemed passengers of Shatabdi Express, the Western Railway zone of the Indian Railways network had decided to introduce one Vista Dome coach to Train Number 12009/12010 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express. However, the move has been implemented o­n a temporary basis from 11 April 2022. According to a recent press release issued by the Western zonal railway, starting from 11 April to 10 May 2022, Train Number 12009/12010 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express has been augmented with one Vista Dome coach.

According to the statement, the new Vistadome coach of the Mumbai – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi has multiple modern and interesting features and amenities including glass roofs, large glass windows, an observation lounge as well as rotating seats, so travelling passengers can enjoy breath-taking glimpses of the outside view. The Western Railway also noted that for the purpose of reservation in Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi’s Vista Dome coach, new Train Number 02009/02010 will be applicable i.e., for people booking the new Vista Dome coach, it will be available as Train Number 02009/02010. The booking service was opened on 9 April 2022 at PRS counters and also on the official IRCTC website. In the Vistadome coach, the seating capacity is of 44 passengers.