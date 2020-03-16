Is your train on time? 10 steps Indian Railways is taking to ensure punctuality of trains

The government has been working on measures on its part to make sure that there is no delay in trains.

Is your Indian Railways train on time? Is the train arriving on time, departing on time? Indian Railways has often been criticised for late train services and the national transporter is taking several measures to step up the punctuality of trains across zones. According to Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, the Indian Railways considers punctuality to be of high priority. In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Goyal said that despite the internal factors, there are several external factors that can cause a delay and are beyond the control of the department. According to him, the punctuality of trains is affected by asset failures, terminal capacity, line capacity, and other constraints on the back of inadequate infrastructure, freight traffic and increasing passenger.

Moreover, adverse weather conditions like fog, rains, and breaches, too impact the train-running process. Further, intermittent natural calamities like floods, heavy rains, law & order problems, thefts and mid-section run over cases can also impact train functions. The government has been working on measures on its part to make sure that there is no delay in trains.

Indian Railways eyes punctual trains: 10 major steps