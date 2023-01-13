IRCTC’s The Golden Chariot Train to start ‘Pride of Karnataka’ trip on THIS day – Details

With a vision to boost tourism, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is operating The Golden Chariot luxury train for its upcoming ‘Pride of Karnataka’ trip. The train will commence its further journey from Yeshwantpur Railway Station on February 19, 2023, and end on February 25, 2023 at Yeshwantpur.

During the journey, the Golden Chariot Train will stop at eight cities: Bandipur, Mysore, Halebidu, Chikamgaluru, Hampi, Pattadakal, Aihole, and Goa.

Sightseeing

The travellers will be enjoying the trip by sightseeing through following places

Bandipur – Evening Safari

Mysore – Mysore Palace, Srirangapatna (optional visit)

Halebid and Chikmagalur – Plantations etc

Hampi – Hampi ruins

Pattadakal and Aihole – Badami Caves (200 steps to climb) etc.

Goa – Churches of North Goa, Museum

Fare

The six nights and seven days tour will cost Rs 4,41,000 for Deluxe Cabin while Single Supplement class will charge Rs 3,30,960 for a person. In a statement of available on website, the prices are per journey on twin sharing basis. A 10 percent discount is also available on tariff for all bookings.

To avail this offer, bookings shall be done on full payment basis. With discount, one needs to pay Rs 3,96,900 for opting Deluxe Cabin and Rs 2,97,864 for Single Supplement. This offer is applicable for all nationals. However, the same is not applicable on bookings already done.

Know how to book The Golden Chariot train

The booking of The Golden Chariot luxury train will be done by visiting the official website of Golden Chariot at goldenchariot.org. After getting access to the website, click on Book Now. Enter the package tour as ‘Pride of Karnataka Full Tour’. Select the departure date and the number of rooms required. Enter other details such as cabin, number of adults and child. After filling the details, proceed to the payment gateway.

The destinations on the Golden Chariot route have underlined the showcasing of the architecture, culture and history of this region. The train has two restaurants, Ruchi and Nalapaka. Both of these restaurants serve delectable meals from across the globe with an array of Indian options.