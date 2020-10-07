IRCTC’s Tejas Express to be back on track! Check dates and other details of Indian Railways’ private service

Indian Railways to restart the first set of "private" IRCTC Tejas Express trains.

IRCTC Tejas Express Booking: From 17 October 2020, Indian Railways to restart the first set of “private” IRCTC Tejas Express trains. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express services were suspended seven months ago. According to a PTI report, in a bid to ensure social distancing, every alternate seat on these two trains will be kept vacant. Also, railway passengers before entering the coach will be thermally screened and will not be allowed to exchange their seats once seated. Also, IRCTC Tejas Express passengers will be provided a “COVID-19 protection kit”, which will contain a bottle of hand sanitizer, one face shield, one mask, and a pair of gloves.

IRCTC stated that the coach, including the lavatories and pantry areas, will be disinfected at regular intervals. Besides, the staff will also disinfect the luggage and baggage of the passengers. Wearing of face covers/face masks will be mandatory for both, Tejas Express passengers and staff. Moreover, passengers will have to install the Arogya Setu app on their mobile phones and the same shall be shown as and when demanded by the authorities. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, outlining the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed during the initial period, the Corporation stated. Meanwhile, this is to be noted that the third IRCTC-operated Tejas Express train, the Kashi Mahakal Express will not begin its services yet.

In a recent statement, IRCTC said that Corporation is making all-round preparations in order to ensure that the Tejas Express train services once started, match the expectation of the passengers in terms of levels of services as well as safety and health protocols amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The IRCTC Tejas Express trains have been received very well by railway passengers for their service quality and punctuality. By offering to compensate passengers for the late running of the trains, IRCTC ensured the trains are monitored properly and are run on time. The facilities will be available to travellers after the restart of the two Tejas Express services, it said.

According to IRCTC, the e-ticketing, and catering arm of the national transporter, an extensive training programme has been conducted to educate and train the team of Tejas Trains employees to manage the train operations and provide services according to the ‘New Normal’ amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic and to follow the SOP ensuring passengers safety.