IRCTC’s ‘Guru Kirpa Yatra’ to bring ease for Sikh pilgrims from April; route to cover Gurudwaras and 5 sacred Takhts

For the convenience of Sikh Pilgrims, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has planned to run the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train. Under the rail tour package – Guru Kirpa Yatra, Sikh devotees will be able to visit five sacred Takht associated with the religion and other important Gurudwaras across the country.

The 10 nights and 11 days journey will start on April 05, 2023, from Lucknow. The tour will conclude in Lucknow on April 15, 2023.

During the journey, the train will cover eight places – Anandpur Sahib, Kiratpur Sahib, Sirhind, Amritsar, Bhatinda, Nanded, Bidar, and Patna.

List of religious sites and destinations:

Anandpur Sahib – Sri Kesgarh Sahib Gurudwara and Virasat-e-khalsa

Kiratpur Sahib – Gurudwara Sri Patalpuri Sahib

Sirhind – Gurudwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib

Amritsar – Sri Akal Takht and Golden Temple

Bhatinda – Sri Damdama Sahib

Nanded – Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib

Bidar – Gurudwara Sri Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib

Patna – Gurudwara Sri Harmandirji Sahib

The boarding and de-boarding of the journey will be at four stations – Lucknow, Sitapur, Pilibhit, and Bareilly.

Fare:

A total of 678 seats are there on the train. The Bharat Gaurav Tourist train will have three classes: Second AC, Third AC, and Sleeper Class. For travelling in 2nd AC, a person needs to pay Rs 48,275 for single occupancy, while Rs 39,999 for double and triple sharing.

For the 3rd AC, a person needs to pay Rs 36,196 for single occupancy, while Rs 29,999 for double and triple occupancy.

For Sleeper Class, a person needs to pay Rs 24,127 for single sharing, and Rs 19,999 for double and triple sharing.

Know how to book a ticket:-

The train ticket can be booked from the official website of IRCTC at http://www.irctctourism.com. Apart from this, one can also contact 8287930902, 8287930908, and 828793090.