IRCTC’s gift for pilgrims! Bharat Gaurav Special train to begin Puri Gangasagar Yatra

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is operating Bharat Gaurav special tourists train for its forthcoming “Puri Gangasagar Yatra” rail tour package. The boarding and deboarding facilities will be available at 15 railway stations – Jalandhar City, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur, Lucknow.

The train will cover five divine places like Varanasi, Jasidih, Kolkata, Puri and Gaya. The 9 nights and 10 days tour will commence from Jalandhar City on February 16, 2023. The tour will end on February 25, 2023 at Jalandhar city.

Varanasi – Kashi Vishwanath temple and corridor

Jasidih – Baidyanath Dham

Kolkata – Gangasagar and Kalighat Kali temple

Puri – Shri Jagannath temple and Sun temple at Konark

Gaya – Mahabodhi temple and Vishnupad temple

All coaches of the Bharat Gaurav special tourist train are 3rd AC class. A total of 600 seats (Standard – 300, Superior – 300) are there. For travelling in the Superior category, a person needs to pay Rs 37,390 while for Double/Triple and Child (5 to 11 years), an amount of Rs 26,450 and Rs 23,810 need to be submitted. The single occupancy in standard category needs to pay Rs 30,270, double/triple Rs 23,280 and Child Rs 20,960.

Know how to book ticket –

Only confirmed ticket passengers will be allowed to board the train. No waitlisting passengers will be allowed. The Bharat Gaurav special tourist train ticket can be booked from the official website of IRCTC at https://www.irctctourism.com/. However, one can also book the ticket by visiting IRCTC facilitation center.

Cancellation policy

If a passenger wants to cancel the journey before 30 days (excluding departure date) in case of any circumstance, then 10 percent will be deducted from the package cost. If anyone wants to cancel the journey before 9 days, then no refund will be given.