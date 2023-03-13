IRCTC’S Buddhist Circuit Tourist train embarks on 7N/8D tour to THESE beautiful cities – Details Inside

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) Buddhist Circuit Tourist train on the Bharat Gaurav Trains concept, has embarked on its spiritual journey. The seven nights and 8 days tour started on March 11, 2023, from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station. This is the first departure of the tourist train post-COVID-19 pandemic. The tour will conclude on March 18, 2023, at Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station.

During the journey, the rail tour will cover nine places across India and Nepal, which had a significant impact on Buddha’s life and teachings. The Buddhist tourist train takes tourists to these places and helps them to experience first the self-disciplined and legendary life of Lord Buddha.

List of places to visit via Buddhist Circuit Tourist train –

The tourist special train will visit the following places – Bodhgaya, Rajgir, Nalanda, Varanasi, Sarnath, Lumbini(Nepal), Kushinagar, Sravasti, and Agra.

Bodhgaya: Mahabodhi Temple, Niranjana River, Thai Temple, Japanese Temple, Buddha Statue

Rajgir : Bimbimsara Jail, Gridhakut hill, and Venuvan

Nalanda : Nalanda University, and Nalanda Museum

Sarnath: Dhamekh Stupa, Sarnath Museum, Ashokan Pillar, and Mulgandha Kuti Vihar

Varanasi: Evening Aarti

Lumbini (Nepal): Maya Devi Temple, and Ashokan Pillar

Kushinagar: Mahaparinirvan Temple, Rambhar Stupa, Mata Kutir Temple, and other sites

Sravasti : Sight-seeing of Jetvana Vihara, Pakki Kuti, and Sehat Mahet.

Agra: Sight-seeing of the World famous Taj Mahal

Seats:-

The train has two types of classes – AC 1st Class, and AC 2nd Class. A total of 96 guests can accommodate the First AC while 60 guests are allowed in the Second AC class.

Fare:-

To continue a full tour in the First AC class, a passenger needs to pay Rs 1,08,000, while for the Second AC class, a passenger needs to pay Rs 90,240.

In case of any difficulties, one can contact IRCTC at 8287930574 / 8287930031.