IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav train to begin journey for ’05 Jyotirlinga Yatra’ – Know fare, steps to book and other details

The boarding and deboarding of the journey is available at Jaipur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chanderiya, and Udaipur.

Written by Anish Mondal
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) Bharat Gaurav special tourist train is set to embark on the Jyotirlinga Yatra. The 8 nights and 9 days journey ’05 Jyotirlinga Yatra’ will commence on February 04, 2023. The boarding and deboarding of the journey is available at Jaipur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chanderiya, and Udaipur.

During the entire journey, the special train will cover five divine places – Nashik, Aurangabad, Pune, Dwarka, and Veraval. The journey will conclude on February 12, 2023.

List of religious places and destination –

Nashik – Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga temple
Aurangabad – Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga temple and Ellora caves
Pune – Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga temple
Dwarka – Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga temple and Dwarkadhish temple
Veraval – Somnath Jyotirlinga temple

The Bharat Gaurav special tourist train will have 3AC Class and 600 seats (Standard – 300 and Superior – 300). If a person is willing to cover the tour in the Superior category, then he/she will have to pay (per person) Rs 31,500 for single occupancy, Rs 24,230 for double/triple occupancies and Rs 21,810 for children (5 to 11 years of age). For those who want to travel in Standard category, then he/she will pay Rs 27,810 for single occupancy, Rs 21,390 for double/triple occupancies and Rs 19,260 for children (5 to 11 years).

How to book Bharat Gaurav special tourist train for ’05 Jyotirlinga Yatra’ –

The booking of Bharat Gaurav special tourist train can be done from the official website of IRCTC at https://www.irctctourism.com/. A total of 600 seats are there. Only confirmed tickets will be allowed to board the train. One can contact – 8595930998, 8595930997, 8595930985, 8287930712, and 8287930749. The all-inclusive tour package includes hotels, three meals (veg only) – breakfast, lunch and dinner, travel insurance for passengers, security on train, transfers and sightseeing by bus. 

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 09:59:11 am