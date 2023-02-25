IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train to embark on ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra’ – Details here

Indian Railways Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train will embark on the ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra’. The nine nights and 10 days journey will commence on March 11, 2023, from Rajasthan’s Sikar. The boarding and de-boarding of the journey are available at Sikar, Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, and Kota. The tour will conclude on March 20, 2023, at Sikar.

During the journey, the train will cover five divine places: Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Tirupati, and Mallikarjuna.

List of religious places and destinations:-

Rameshwaram – Sri Ramnath Swamy temple

Madurai – Meenakshi Temple

Kanyakumari – Local sightseeing

Tirupati – Lord Venkateshwar Swamy temple

Markapur – Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga temple

Seats:-

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourists train has 600 seats (Standard – 300, Superior – 300). All the compartments are of the Third AC class.

Fare:-

For single occupancy in the Standard category, a person has to pay Rs 30,930, while for double and triple occupancies, one needs to pay Rs 26,100.

For travelling in the Superior category, one has to pay Rs 38,040 for single occupancy and Rs 29,260 for double and triple occupancies.

Children aged between 5 years to 11 years, have to pay Rs 26,340 for the superior category and Rs 23,490 for the standard category.

Tour package inclusion:-

The rail tour package includes – onboard train meals (veg only), offboard meals (veg only) in good quality Restaurants/Hotels/Banquets/Packed Meals, transfers and sightseeing by buses, travel insurance for the passengers, safety, security on the train.

Package exclusion:-

The tour package excludes monument entry charges, boating and other adventure sports, sightseeing charge, the cost of entrance and local guides, etc.

Know how to book:-

The train ticket can be booked from the official website of IRCTC at http://www.irctctourism.com. Apart from this, one can also contact them at 8595930980, 8595930962, and 8595930955.