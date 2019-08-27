IRCTC’s 1st pod hotel to come up at Mumbai Central station; know details of affordable lodging for passengers!

2 non air-conditioned waiting rooms at the Mumbai Central station will be turned into Indian Railways’ first pod hotel, which will provide affordable accommodation passengers.

IRCTC’s first pod hotel: In a huge perk for Indian Railways passengers, IRCTC is all set to provide affordable lodging comfort at Mumbai Central railway station! Two non-air-conditioned waiting rooms at the Mumbai Central station will soon be turned into Indian Railways’ first pod hotel, which will provide affordable accommodation for Indian Railways passengers. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), will construct the pod hotel and is presently working on the design and infrastructural setup which will be made available in the pod hotel. Rahul Himalian, Group General Manager (GGM), Western Zone, IRCTC told Financial Express Online that an area of about 3000 square feet has been earmarked on the first floor at Mumbai Central station where the pods will be constructed. According to him, some of the features and other important details of the new IRCTC pod hotel service are as follows:

Indian Railways first pod hotel by IRCTC – features, amenities and other details: