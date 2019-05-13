IRCTC Wild Life Expedition: This summer, explore Jabalpur & Kanha with this adventurous package; details here

IRCTC Wild Life Expedition tour package: Planning an adventurous trip during summer holidays? Looking for an affordable and comfortable tour package? If yes, then here is some good news for you! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a 4 nights\/5 days tour package called 'The Wild Life Expedition', starting from 9 May 2019 till July 2019. The tour package will cover prominent wildlife destinations- Jabalpur and Kanha in Madhya Pradesh. The journey will commence by Train number 22191, every Thursday from Indore. For the return journey, train number 22192 will return every Sunday from Jabalpur. As per the package tariff (per person) details for 'The Wild Life Expedition', IRCTC will charge Rs 18,740 on single occupancy, Rs 15,280 on double occupancy, Rs 14,640 on triple occupancy, Rs 13,360 for a child (5-11 years) with bed and Rs 8,010 for child (5-11 years) without bed. The all-inclusive tour package will include train journey tickets in 3AC class, all meals as specified in the itinerary, two-nights accommodation at Kanha, all transfers as well as sightseeing by exclusive AC vehicle, one Cantor safari, one water bottle per day per person, travel insurance, toll tax, parking and all applicable government taxes. However, the tour package will not include any increase in train fare, on board meals during the train journey, any portage at hotels, tips, telephone charges, laundry or others items of personal nature, any still\/video camera fees, entrance fees for monuments etc., sightseeing and activities other than those mentioned in the itinerary, any meals, additional meals\/ en-route meals, service of tour guide\/manager or any service not specified in inclusions. As per the cancellation policy, Rs 100 will be deducted if the cancellation is done up to 15 days, 25% of the package price if the cancellation is done up to 8-14 days, 50% of the package price if the cancellation is done up to 4-7 days and no refund shall be granted if the cancellation is done less than 4 days.