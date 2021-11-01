IRCTC & Truecaller join hands! Indian Railways integrated helpline number 139 is now verified; What this means

Now, people while making calls to the Helpline Number- 139, will see a green verified business badge logo.

IRCTC & Truecaller join hands to ensure verified communication! In order to reduce fraudulent activities, the e-ticketing and catering arm of Indian Railways, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has entered into a partnership with caller identification platform Truecaller to assure passengers that critical communication such as booking details as well as PNR status is being delivered only by the e-ticketing corporation and no one else. With this move, the integrated Helpline Number of Indian Railways- 139, which is used by lakhs of Indians on a daily basis is now verified by Truecaller Business Identity solutions, according to an IE report.

The company said now, people while making calls to the Helpline Number- 139, will see a green verified business badge logo. In addition to this, the company mentioned that verified SMS message headers will ensure that the customers or passengers know that they are receiving the communication about their ticket bookings and other travel details from only IRCTC and no one else. Further, the icon of verified tick mark will now lock Indian Railways brand name as well as a profile photo on Truecaller, providing a safer customer experience to passengers and reducing the chances of fraud.

According to Rajni Hasija Chairman and Managing Director at IRCTC, the corporation is delighted to work on this new initiative with Truecaller. Through this engagement, IRCTC has moved a step forward in making the corporation’s communication channels with the customers more robust, reliable as well as safe with technical collaboration with Truecaller thereby, building trust with its customers.

In the year 2007, IRCTC started the 139 Enquiry and Helpline Services with Bharat BPO Services being the project’s technical partner. Every day, the helpline number receives about 2 lakh calls regarding train reservation, arrival & departure along with requests regarding medical, security, as well as other special needs.