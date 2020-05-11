IRCTC website crashes! Booking for Indian Railways special passenger trains to now resume that this time

According to Indian Railways officials, the bookings will now resume at 6:00 PM today.

IRCTC website crashes! With Indian Railways opening the bookings for special passenger train services from 4 PM today, the IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website, irctc.co.in, has crashed. According to Indian Railways officials, the bookings will now resume at 6:00 PM today. Officials have said that data entry for all the 15 special trains (30 with return trips) is underway and that is the reason that the website is unresponsive as of now.

Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has taken the major decision to partially resume passenger train operations. To begin with a pair of 15 trains will be operated from May 12 onwards. The bookings for tickets of these trains can only be made online on the IRCTC website or on the IRCTC mobile app. Passengers cannot book tatkal tickets or premium tatkal tickets for these special trains and there is no system for Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) or waitlisted tickets as well. Counter ticket operations at railway stations will also continue to remain suspended.

The trains will have all air-conditioned coaches; AC-3 tier, AC-2 tier and First AC. The fare structure will be on the lines of Rajdhani Express trains, sans the catering charges. Passengers have been encouraged to carry their own food, however, the option of ready-to-eat style meals will be provided by IRCTC. No blankets or linen will be provided to passengers.

For the full list of the passenger trains you can click here (https://www.financialexpress.com/infrastructure/railways/irctc-special-trains-full-list-of-indian-railways-passenger-trains-starting-from-may-12/1955032/)

Under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines, railway passengers travelling on these special trains have been advised to reach railway stations 90 minutes before the departure of the train. Face masks are compulsory during the train journey and at railway stations. Aldo, only those passengers with verified e-tickets will be allowed to enter the station premises after thermal screening. Asymptomatic passengers who clear the thermal screening will be allowed to travel on the trains.