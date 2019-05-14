Want confirmed IRCTC train tickets this summer? These two features on irctc.co.in will increase your chances

IRCTC train ticket booking: If you travel frequently by Indian Railways trains then you must be aware of the fact that getting a confirmed train ticket can be a challenging task especially when one has to travel during the summer season. Sometimes, even those with IRCTC waitlisted train ticket numbers of WL1, WL2, WL3 are unable to get a reserved berth since hardly anyone cancels their ticket. However, there are always certain measures that one can take when planning a journey during the summer holidays. When booking your Indian Railways train ticket on irctc.co.in website, passengers should take note of these two features which may increase their chance of undertaking a train journey: CNF Probability by IRCTC: With the upgradation of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website last year, the national transporter has introduced a new feature called CNF Probability. The CNF Probability option gives passengers a forecast of confirmation probability, determining the possibility of getting a confirmed seat. To check CNF Probability, go to the IRCTC website and enter your desired 'from' and 'to' stations, date of journey along with other details. Now, click on 'find trains'. A list of trains will be displayed. Go to the desired train and click on 'check availability and fare'. If the train has no seats available, click on the 'CNF Probability' option for the date you want to commence the journey. This will give a percentage chance of your waitlisted ticket getting confirmed. However, to know the probability status, you will have to login to your IRCTC account. According to Indian Railways, the CNF probability is determined by historical data of the train on the same date last year, the overall period of booking etc so that demand for seats in a particular season is accounted for. In case the CNF probability of your waitlisted ticket getting confirmed is less, for example, 30%, then it is better to opt for another train. VIKALP scheme: In a bid to provide waitlisted passengers a confirmed berth in an alternate train, the VIKALP scheme was introduced by Indian Railways. Under this option, a person can opt a maximum of 5 trains. The waitlisted passengers who opted for this VIKALP scheme can be transferred to an alternate train between 30 minutes to 12 hours from the scheduled departure of the original train, in which they have booked tickets. Only those who booked in waiting and remain fully waitlisted even after charting are considered for allotment in the alternate train. While the scheme does not guarantee a confirmed berth as it depends on the availability of seats and train, it certainly increases the chances of getting a confirmed ticket.