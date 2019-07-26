IRCTC Vaishno Devi trip: Travel to the revered shrine with new Standard and Deluxe packages; details here

IRCTC has given the following dates for Vaishno Devi package; July 5, 12, 19, and 26, August 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, September 6, 13, 20, and 27, October 4,11,18, and 25 and November 1,8,15, and 22.

IRCTC Vaishno Devi trip: If you want to undertake pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is providing you Vaishno Devi Rail tour package to the revered shrine located in Trikuta mountains in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The nearest railway station for the Vaishno Devi temple is Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station (SVDK and Jammu Tawi railway station (JAT). Under the IRCTC Vaishno Devi package, the train journey begins every Friday. The duration of the package is 4 days/3 nights. There are two types of classes – Standard and Deluxe.

IRCTC Vaishno Devi package: Schedule, cost and other details

Vaishno Devi trip itinerary: On Day 1, the train journey begins on Train number 12413 AII JAT Express. People can board the train at Ajmer jn, Kishangarh, Phulera jn, Jaipur, Gandhinagar jpr, Dausa, Bandikui jn, Rajgarh, Alwar, Khairthal, Rewari, Gurgaon, Delhi cantt, Delhi, Karnal, Ambala cant jn. On Day 2, which is Saturday, you will arrive at Jammu Tawi Railway Station at 8.20 AM. There will be pick up from Jammu Railway Station and you will be taken to Katra. In Katra, you will check-in into the hotel. Subsequently, you can start the visit to Vaishno Devi shrine on your own. On Day 3, which is Sunday, you will return from Vaishno Devi and have breakfast at the hotel. You will have to board Train number 12414 JAT AII EXPRESS at 6.10 PM. On Day 4, on Monday, you can de-board at Ambala Cant jn, Delhi, Karnal, Delhi Cantt, Gurgaon, Rewari, Khairthal, Alwar, Rajgarh, Bandikui jn, Dausa, Gandhinagar, Jaipur, Phulera jn, Kishangarh, and Ajmer jn.

Vaishno Devi Yatra package cost per person: If you are travelling on Deluxe class, single occupancy will cost Rs 10,950, double occupancy will cost you Rs 7,850, triple occupancy will cost you Rs 7,050. Child with bed (4-11 years) will cost you Rs 5,350 and Child without bed (4-11 years) will cost you Rs 5,200. If you are travelling on standard class, single occupancy will cost Rs 8,050, double occupancy will cost you Rs 4,950, triple occupancy will cost you Rs 4,150. Child with bed will cost you Rs 2,450 and child with bed will cost you Rs 2,300.

Vaishno Devi train: The journey for Vaishno Devi shrine will be done on Train number 12413 Ajmer Jammu Express. The train leaves from Ajmer at 2.05 pm and arrives at Jammu at 8.10 am (next day). For the return journey, you can board Train number 12414, Jammu – Ajmer Express which departs from Jammu at 1810 hours and arrives in Ajmer at 1220 hours.

Vaishno Devi package dates: IRCTC has given the following dates for Vaishno Devi package; July 5, 12, 19, and 26, August 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, September 6, 13, 20, and 27, October 4,11,18, and 25 and November 1,8,15, and 22.