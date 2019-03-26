IRCTC train ticket cancellation rules 2019: How to cancel e-ticket booked online; stepwise details

IRCTC e-ticketing website, irctc.co.in, offers the facility to cancel the confirmed Indian Railways train ticket till the time the chart is prepared. The cancellation of e-ticket is not allowed at the railway ticket counters.
IRCTC train ticket cancellation rules 2019: Have you booked an Indian Railways train ticket but cannot travel? Are you worried about the money refund? IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing website, irctc.co.in, offers the facility to cancel the confirmed Indian Railways train ticket till the time the chart is prepared. However, the cancellation of e-ticket is not allowed at the railway ticket counters. Usually, for the trains starting their journey up to 12 PM, the railway chart is prepared the previous night. Hence, the chart preparation time refers to the time when the chart is prepared from the originating or primary station of the train’s journey or from the previous chart preparation station.
How to cancel IRCTC train e-ticket booked online on the official IRCTC website:
- Log on to the IRCTC e-ticketing website by providing the correct username and password. For directly cancelling the e-ticket, go to ‘My Transactions’ and click on ‘Booked Ticket History’ link on the main menu bar.
- All the booked tickets will be displayed. Select the ticket which is to be cancelled and click on ‘Cancel Ticket”. Initiate the cancellation procedure by selecting the passengers to be cancelled
- Select the names of only those passengers whose reservation has to be cancelled, in the case of partial cancellation of ticket. In case of partial cancellation, the passenger should get a fresh printout of the electronic reservation slip (ERS) for the passengers who are continuing their journey.
- Select the check box before the passenger’s name and click on ‘Cancel Ticket’ option.
- Confirmation pop up will be displayed. Select the ‘OK’ button to confirm the cancellation.
- Upon successful cancellation, the cancellation amount deducted and the refund amount to be refunded will be displayed on the screen.
- The confirmation message for cancellation will be sent on mobile number which was provided at the time of booking.
- The confirmation mail for cancellation will be sent on email ID, which was registered with IRCTC User ID.
- In case the ticket is partially cancelled, a fresh ERS needs to be carried by the passenger.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.