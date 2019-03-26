IRCTC train ticket cancellation rules 2019: How to cancel e-ticket booked online; stepwise details

irctc.co.in offers the facility to cancel the confirmed Indian Railways train ticket till the time the chart is prepared

IRCTC train ticket cancellation rules 2019: Have you booked an Indian Railways train ticket but cannot travel? Are you worried about the money refund? IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing website, irctc.co.in, offers the facility to cancel the confirmed Indian Railways train ticket till the time the chart is prepared. However, the cancellation of e-ticket is not allowed at the railway ticket counters. Usually, for the trains starting their journey up to 12 PM, the railway chart is prepared the previous night. Hence, the chart preparation time refers to the time when the chart is prepared from the originating or primary station of the train’s journey or from the previous chart preparation station.

How to cancel IRCTC train e-ticket booked online on the official IRCTC website: