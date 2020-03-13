IRCTC tour to run from Tirupati to Kashmir with Bharat Darshan Tourist Train; see package details

The tour package will cover many iconic destinations like Delhi, Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Vaishno Devi. (image: PTI)

IRCTC Bharat Darshan Tourist Train: Planning to take a tour from Tirupati to Kashmir? If yes, then you will be glad to know that Indian Railways under its ‘Bharat Darshan’ programme will run a train from Tirupati to Kashmir. According to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the tour package will cover many iconic destinations like Delhi, Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Vaishno Devi. The all-inclusive tour package is for 11 nights and 12 days. As per the details available on the IRCTC website, the train for this journey will depart from Renigunta railway station on 27 May 2020 at 12:05 AM.

According to IRCTC, the standard category (train journey by SL class) will cost Rs 19,215 per passenger while the comfort category (train journey by 3AC class) will cost Rs 21,735 per passenger. En route, the boarding points include Renigunta, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Secunderabad, Guntur, Nalgonda, Kazipet, Ramagundam, and Nagpur, while the de-boarding points include Ramagundam, Kazipet, Secunderabad, Vijayawada, Nalgonda, Guntur, Nellore, Ongole, and Renigunta.

The tour package will include train journey, non AC road transfers on SIC basis, night stay and fresh up facility at dharmashalas or dormitories or hall on multi-sharing basis, tour escort and security on the train, morning tea or coffee, meals including Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner as well as 1 litre drinking water per day. However, the tour package cost will not include entrance fee for monuments, items of personal nature such as laundry, medicines, etc., service of tour guide and all other services that are not mentioned in the package inclusions.

The booking is available online on the IRCTC website. Also, it can be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices as well as Regional Offices. Under the cancellation policy, Rs 250 will be deducted for ticket cancellation done up to 15 days, 25% of the cost will be deducted for cancellation between 8-14 days, 50% of the cost will be deducted for cancellation between 4-7 days and no refund shall be granted if the cancellation is done in less than 4 days.