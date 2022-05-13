IRCTC Tour Package: Indian Railways to run 1st Bharat Gaurav Shri Ramayana Yatra train from Delhi on this date

IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Shri Ramayana Yatra: In an attempt to promote religious tourism, Indian Railways is running the first Bharat Gaurav Shri Ramayana Yatra train service from the national capital. The ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ theme-based pilgrimage tour by Bharat Gaurav Tourist train will start on 21 June 2022 on the Ramayana circuit. The 17 Nights/18 Days tour will cover various prominent sacred places associated with the life of Lord Rama. The train will depart from Delhi Safdarjung railway station at 05:00 PM. The boarding points include Delhi Safdarjung, Tundla, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Kanpur, Lucknow and the de-boarding points include Virangana Laxmibai, Agra, Mathura, Delhi Safdarjung.

According to details available on the IRCTC website, single occupancy in comfort class will cost Rs 71,820 per person, double occupancy will cost Rs 62,370, triple occupancy will cost Rs 62,370 per person and occupancy for child with bed will cost Rs 56,700. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is offering 10 per cent discount for the first 200 railway passengers on the booking. The all-inclusive tour package includes train journey by Bharat Gaurav tourist train in 3-AC class, onboard train meals (vegetarian only), night stay in standard hotels in AC Rooms, off board meals (vegetarian only) in good quality Restaurant/Hotels/Banquets, wash and change in standard hotels in non-AC Rooms, travel insurance for the passengers, all transfers and sightseeing by Non-AC bus, security onboard train and all applicable taxes.

The tour will cover many interesting destinations including Ram Janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman garhi, Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya; Bharat-Hanuman Temple and Bharat kund in Nandigram; Ram-Janki Mandir in Janakpur; Janaki Mandir at Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi; Ram rekha Ghat, Rameshwar Nath Temple in Buxar; Sankat Mochan temple, Tulsi Manas temple, Vishwanath temple & Ganga Aarti in Varanasi; Sita Mata temple in Sitamarhi; Bharadwaj Ashram, Ganga-Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman temple in Prayagraj; Shringe Rishi Samadhi & Shanta Devi Temple, Ram Chaura in Shringaverpur; Gupta Godawari, Ramghat, Sati Anusuiya temple in Chitrakoot; Trayambkeshwar temple, Panchvati, Sitagufa, Kalaram temple in Nasik; Anjanadri Hill, Virupaksha temple & Vitthal Temple in Hampi; Ramnathswami temple and Dhanushkodi in Rameshwaram; Vishnu Kanchi, Shiva Kanchi and Kamakshi Amman temple in Kanchipuram; Sri Sitaram Swami Temple, Anjani Swami Temple in Bhadrachalam.