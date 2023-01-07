IRCTC to run Swadesh Darshan train for ‘Dakshin Bharat Darshan’ this month – Check route, fare & other details here

With a vision to promote religious tourism, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is operating an exclusive Pilgrim Swadesh Darshan Tourist Train for its upcoming “Dakshin Bharat Darshan”. The train will start its journey from Mumbai (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- CSMT) on January 27, 2023.

The 10 nights and 11 days tour will cover various religious cities across South India. The boarding and deboarding points are – CSMT, Kalyan, Pune, and Solapur.

Get ready to explore the exhilarating experience of holy places of South India with #IRCTC's DAKSHIN BHARAT DARSHAN TOUR package starting at ₹ 18790/- onwards. This package will offer you to experience the holy spirit of various pilgrim sites. Know more https://t.co/We1OfL3jwn — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) January 6, 2023

During the journey, the train will cover seven cities. The tour will conclude on February 06, 2023.

Mysuru – Maharaja’s Palace, Lalit Mahal Palace, Chamundi Hills, Krishnaraja Dam with Brindavan Garden, St Philomena’s Church and Mysore Zoo

Bangalore – Lalbagh Botanical garden,Tipu Sultan’s Palace and Bull Temple

Rameshwaram – Ramanathaswamy temple, Dhanushkodi and holy bath in Rameswaram Sea

Madurai – Meenakshi Temple and local Market

Kanyakumari – Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Kanyakumari temple, Gandhi Mandapam and Sunset Point

Thiruvananthapuram – Padmanabhaswamy temple

Tirupati – Lord Balaji temple and Padmavati Temple

According to details available on the IRCTC website, there are three classes – Comfort (3A), Standard (Sleeper Class), and Budget (Sleeper Class). The single occupancy in Comfort class will cost Rs 33,190, Standard class will cost Rs 21,690 and Budget class will cost Rs 18,790.

Know how to book Swadesh Darshan Tourist Train –

The booking of Swadesh Darshan Tourist train can be done from the official website of IRCTC at https://www.irctctourism.com/. Apart from this, one can also visit IRCTC tourist facilitation center, zonal offices or regional offices. Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to board the train. The all-inclusive tour package includes three meals – breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Swadesh Darshan Tourist Train

The Swadesh Darshan Tourist Train is one of the most affordable tourist trains in India. It covers the country’s most important tourist destinations. The main objective of this train is to offer tour packages for religious pilgrims.