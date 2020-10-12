IRCTC to resume Tejas Express services on these routes; Check Covid-19 travel guidelines

IRCTC is all set to resume private Tejas Express train services on the Indian Railways network from 17 October 2020 between Ahmedabad-Mumbai and Lucknow-New Delhi.

IRCTC Tejas Express: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to resume private Tejas Express train services on the Indian Railways network from 17 October 2020 between Ahmedabad-Mumbai and Lucknow-New Delhi. According to the Railway Ministry, the resumed Tejas Express services will enhance passenger convenience with an additional halt at Andheri in Mumbai. The services of IRCTC Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express trains were suspended seven months ago due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the date to resume the operations of IRCTC’s third corporate train- Kashi Mahakal Humsafar Express, has not been announced yet.

According to IRCTC, in order to ensure social distancing, every alternate seat on Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express trains will be kept vacant. Also, railway passengers of these two trains will be thermally screened before entering the coach. Moreover, passengers will not be allowed to exchange their seats once seated. Passengers of IRCTC Tejas Express trains will be provided a “COVID-19 protection kit”. This COVID-19 protection kit will contain one face shield, a bottle of hand sanitizer, one face mask, and also a pair of gloves.

Recently, IRCTC claimed that the train coaches, including the lavatories as well as pantry areas, will be disinfected at regular intervals. Also, the train staff will disinfect the luggage and baggage of travellers. For both, Tejas Express staff and passengers, wearing of face covers or face masks will be mandatory. Tejas Express passengers will also have to install the Arogya Setu mobile app on their phones and the same shall be shown as and when demanded by the railway authorities.

Additionally, an extensive training programme has been conducted by IRCTC to train and educate the team of Tejas Express employees to manage the train operations as well as provide services according to the ‘New Normal’ amidst the pandemic, ensuring the safety of passengers.