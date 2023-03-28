IRCTC to operate Bharat Gaurav Tourists train for ‘Ganga Pushkarala Yatra’ – Know all details here

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has proposed to operate Bharat Gaurav Tourists train for its upcoming ‘Ganga Pushkarala Yatra: Puri-Kashi-Ayodhya’. This rail tour package will begin from Secunderabad on April 18, 2023. The seven nights and eight days tour will conclude on April 25, 2023 at Secunderabad.

During the tour, the boarding and deboarding are available at a few selected stations – Secunderabad, Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram. This tour will showcase six important pilgrimage and heritage destinations in an 8 days tour.

List of places to visit:-

The tourist special train will visit the following places – Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj.

Puri – Lord Jagannath Temple

Konark – Sun Temple and Beach

Gaya – Vishnu Pada Temple

Varanasi – Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Corridor, Kashi Vishalakshi, Annapurna Devi temple and evening Ganga Aarti

Ayodhya – Ram Janma Bhoomi, Hanumangarhi and Aarati at Sarayu River

Prayagraj – Triveni Sangam, Hanuman Mandir and Shankar Viman Mandapam

Seats:-

The train has three types of classes – Second AC, Third AC, and Sleeper Class. A total of 656 passengers can accommodate out of which 44 passengers in Second AC, 180 passengers in Third AC, and 432 passengers in Sleeper Class.

Fare:-

For travelling in Sleeper Class, a passenger needs to pay an amount of Rs 15,300 for single share and Rs 13,955 for double share. For Third AC, a passenger needs to pay Rs 24,085 for single share and Rs 22,510 for double share. To continue the rail tour in Second AC, a passenger needs to pay Rs 31,510 for single sharing and Rs 29,615 for double sharing.

Indian Railways is providing approximately 33% concession for promotion of rail tourism under Bharat Gaurav Train scheme. The above price is inclusive of the concession.

Only confirmed ticket passengers will be able to board the train. The train can be booked by visiting www.irctctourism.com. In case of any difficulties, one can contact IRCTC at 8287932228/8287932229.