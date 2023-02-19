IRCTC to operate Bharat Gaurav Tourist train for 8-day ‘Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra’ from April – Know fare, route and more

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is operating the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train for its rail tour package – Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra. The 7 nights and 8 days long journey will cover the important places associated with the life of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar and the Buddhist heritage.

The tour will start on April 14, 2023, from Delhi Safdarjung. The tour with happy memories will end on April 21, 2023, at Delhi Safdarjung. The boarding and de-boarding of the journey are available at Delhi Safdarjung, Mathura, and Agra.

List of places to visit:-

Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) – Bhim Janam Bhoomi

Nagpur – Diksha Bhoomi

Sanchi – Stupa and other Buddhist sites

Varanasi (Sarnath) – Kashi Vishvanath Temple

Gaya – Various Buddhist Sites including the Mahabodhi temple

Rajgir and Nalanda – Various Buddhist Sites

A total of 600 passengers can accommodate in the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train. All the coaches will be in the Third AC class.

Fare:

For single occupancy, a person needs to pay Rs 29,440 per head while for triple and double sharing, the price is Rs 21,650. For children aged between 5 years to 11 years, the fare is Rs 20,380.

Package inclusion:

The IRCTC Rail tour package includes Onboard train meals (veg only), off-board meals (veg only) in good quality restaurants, all Transfers, sightseeing by buses, Travel insurance for the passengers, etc.

Package exclusion:

The Ambedkar Yatra tour package excludes monument entry charges, boating, cost of sightseeing, local guides, tips to drivers, waiters, guides, representatives, fuel surcharge, room service, etc.

Know how to book a ticket:-

The train ticket can be booked from the official website of IRCTC at http://www.irctctourism.com. Apart from this, one can also contact IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center at New Delhi railway station, Crystal mall (Jaipur), and Sector 34-A Chandigarh. One can also contact them at 9717648888 and 9717641764.