IRCTC to offer Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express passengers access to exclusive lounges, travel insurance and more; details

IRCTC Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express: Indian Railways passengers, soon you can travel without worries on the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express with additional benefits of travel insurance and exclusive access to lounges. A free rail travel insurance of Rs 25 lakh will be provided to each passenger travelling on IRCTC’s Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express, according to a PTI report. As per the plans drafted by the Indian Railways’ subsidiary, in addition to free travel insurance, passengers will also get an offer of getting their luggage ferried from their homes to train seats at a cost as well as the facility of exclusive lounges to relax. According to the report, a document enumerating the operational details of the new Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express states that passengers will be given the facility of using the executive lounge at New Delhi railway station and retiring rooms at Lucknow junction. Also, passengers can avail lounge service for meetings on demand.

However, no concessions, privileges or duty passes will be permitted on the new Tejas Express trains. Also, full fare will be charged for children above the age of 5. The document further states that there will be no facility of tatkal quota. A total of five seats each will be reserved for foreign tourists in AC chair car and executive class coaches, it says.

The two upcoming trains- Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will be the first trains to be run fully by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), becoming test cases for the national transporter’s move to hand over certain trains to private operators.

Recently, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav announced that Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express is likely to start passenger services from the first week of October 2019, running six days a week. As per its time-table, train number 12585 will depart at 6:50 AM from Lucknow and reach Delhi at 1:35 PM. On return journey, train number 12586 will leave Delhi the same day at 3:35 PM and arrive Lucknow at 10:05 PM. The Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will also boast various modern features including personalized infotainment screens, modular bio-toilets, attendant call buttons, personalized reading lights, foot-rest in executive class, automatic sliding doors for entry and exit, etc.