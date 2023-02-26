IRCTC to begin rail tour package for Chandigarh-Shimla-Kufri – Check fares, destinations and more here

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is operating a rail tour package with a confirmed train ticket. The five nights and six days tour will be held every Friday from April 15, 2023, to July 14, 2023. The tour will begin from Lucknow and end on Wednesdays at Lucknow.

The tour will be organised twice a year: (a) Peak period i.e. from April 15, 2023, to July 14, 2023, and (b) Lean period i.e. from December 15 to January 14, 2024. The tour will cover three places: Chandigarh, Shimla, and Kufri.

List of places to visit:-

Chandigarh – Rose Garden, Rock Garden, and Mansa Devi Mandir

Shimla – Pinjore garden, Mall road

Kufri – Mall road, local sightseeing, and Sukhna lake

Train details:-

Both onwards and return journeys will be by train number 12231/12232 Lucknow-Chandigarh Express.

Fare:-

Peak period –

Passengers, travelling during the peak period have to pay Rs 39,225 for single occupancy in 2nd AC while for double and triple occupancies, the person has to pay Rs 22,170 and Rs 17,620 respectively.

For travelling in the Third AC class, the passengers have to pay Rs 38,025 for single occupancy and Rs 20,970 and Rs 16,420 for double and triple occupancies respectively.

Lean period –

Passengers, travelling during the peak period have to pay Rs 37,740 for single occupancy in 2nd AC while for double and triple occupancies, the person has to pay Rs 21,055 and Rs 16,875 respectively.

For travelling in the Third AC class, the passengers have to pay Rs 36,540 for single occupancy, Rs 19,855 and Rs 15,675 for double and triple occupancies respectively.

Know how to book a ticket:-

The train ticket can be booked from the official website of IRCTC at http://www.irctctourism.com. Apart from this, one can also contact them at 8287930908, and 8287930902.