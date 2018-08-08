IRCTC ticket cancellation rules 2018: How to cancel counter tickets online and claim refund

A cancellation charge is applicable depending on the time of the ticket cancellation. (Image: IRCTC website)

IRCTC ticket cancellation rules 2018: While those of you who use the new IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing website to book train tickets may be familiar with the process of cancelling them, it is important to know that you can cancel counter tickets online too! This counter ticket cancellation facility of Indian Railways allows passengers to cancel their train tickets online and apply for a refund for the same. However, a cancellation charge is applicable depending on the time of the ticket cancellation. In case of PRS counter ticket and if the ticket is fully confirmed, the online cancellation is allowed only up to 4 hours before the scheduled departure of the train. Here is how you can cancel counter tickets online using IRCTC’s new website:

First, go to the new IRCTC website (irctc.co.in) and under the Trains section, go to Cancel ticket and choose Counter ticket option.

Now, enter the PNR number, Train number, Captcha and select the check box.

After clicking on the Submit, an OTP will be sent on the mobile number given at the time of ticket booking.

Enter the OTP and click on Submit.

Once the OTP is validated, PNR details will be displayed on the screen.

Now, click on Cancel ticket after verifying all the details. The amount, which will be refunded by the railways will be displayed on the screen.

Following this, an SMS will PNR and refund details will be sent on the mobile.

For cancellation of the counter tickets before 24 hours of scheduled train departure time, the refund amount can be collected but for that one has to submit the original PRS counter ticket from any PRS counter of Indian Railways in case of confirmed tickets, up to 4 hours before the scheduled departure of the train and in case of RAC or waitlisted tickets, up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of train.

For cancellation of the counter tickets between 24 hours and up to 4 hours for the confirmed tickets and up to 30 minutes for RAC or waitlisted tickets before the scheduled departure of the train, currently, the refund through IRCTC website or 139 is permitted only at the journey commencing railway station or nearby satellite PRS locations on submitting the original journey ticket.

The following points should be noted while cancelling counter tickets online:

For the train tickets whose scheduled departure is between 6:01 PM and 6:00 AM, the tickets can be cancelled during the first two hours of the opening of PRS counters on the next day.

For the train tickets whose scheduled departure is between 6:01 AM and 6:00 PM, the tickets can be cancelled up to 4 hours after the scheduled departure of the train during the working hours of PRS, current or special counters where cancellation is permitted round the clock.