IRCTC ticket cancellation charges 2019 for Sleeper class, 1 AC, 2 AC, 3 AC, RAC, waiting list ticket holders

Indian Railways

IRCTC ticket cancellation charges: Lakhs of passengers travel on Indian Railways trains on a daily basis. Often people miss trains or have to cancel tickets due to emergency. However, passengers often become confused over IRCTC cancellation charges and refund rules. The refund rules vary from train to train, berth to berth and also depend on the nature of tickets. Here is all you need to know about the IRCTC ticket cancellation rules, charges and timings:

IRCTC ticket cancellation timings:

IRCTC has fixed a time for canceling the ticket. The timing is 12.20 am to 11.45 pm. IRCTC’s payment reconciliation team works 24 x 7. However, IRCTC does not inform the exact time-frame for returning the refund amount. If someone purchases an e-ticket, the cancellation should be done through the internet and the refund amount will be returned via bank accounts. In case of window tickets, the ticket must be canceled at the reservation counter.

IRCTC ticket cancellation charges for 3AC:

The cancellation charges depend upon the time of returning the ticket. If the ticket is presented for cancellation over 48 hours prior to the departure of the train, flat cancellation charges per passenger would be Rs 180 plus GST. However, if someone cancels the ticket between 48 hours and 12 hours prior to the scheduled departure of the train, 25 per cent of the fare plus GST will be deducted. If the ticket is canceled between 12 hours and 4 hours prior to the scheduled departure of the train, 50 per cent per cent of the fare plus GST will be charged. The rules are applicable to AC Chair Car as well as AC 3 Economy classes.

IRCTC ticket cancellation charges for 2AC:

Passengers travelling in 2AC or AC 2nd Tier must learn that if they cancel the ticket 48 hours before the train’s departure, the deduction will be Rs 200 plus GST. If the ticket is presented for cancellation between 48 hours and 12 hours prior to the scheduled departure, flat cancellation charges per passenger would be 25 per cent of the fare plus GST. If they decide to cancel the ticket between 12 house and 4 hours ahead of the scheduled departure of the train, 50 per cent of the fare plus GST will be deducted.

IRCTC ticket cancellation charges for 1 AC:

Passengers having AC First or Executive Class must cancel their tickets 48 hours before the train’s departure. In that case, Rs 240 plus GST will be deducted. If the ticket is canceled between 48 hours and 12 hours prior to the scheduled departure, 25 per cent of the fare plus GST would be deducted. If the ticket is canceled between 12 house and 4 hours ahead of the scheduled departure of the train, a deduction of 50 per cent per cent of the fare plus GST will be made.

IRCTC ticket cancellation charges for sleeper class:

Passengers traveling in sleeper class must note that the cancellation charges for a ticket would be Rs 120 if it is done 48 hours before the train’s departure.

IRCTC ticket cancellation charges for RAC:

IRCTC has categorically laid down norms that if a passenger, who is holding a RAC e-ticket, fails to cancel the ticket or not file ticket deposit receipt (TDR), there will be no refund.

IRCTC ticket cancellation charges for waiting list:

If a passenger has wait-listed e-tickets and his/her berth was not confirmed even after the preparation of reservation chart, the fare would be credited to the account of the customer. If a passenger has window-ticket, fares will be refunded if the ticket is canceled thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train. However, if the passenger fails to cancel the ticket after 30 minutes prior to the scheduled departure of the train, there will be no refund.