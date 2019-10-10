IRCTC ticket booking time, service charges, payment methods & precautions for e-tickets on website, via agent

The train tickets can easily be booked online from 8:20 AM to 11:45 PM on all days.

IRCTC ticket booking: Booking online tickets through official IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) web portal or though IRCTC authorized agents is a very common practice among frequent Indian Railways’ passengers. However, while buying online tickets, it is always advisable to keep oneself updated on the booking timings, rules and regulations. If you are planning to book online tickets through the IRCTC website or through agents, then it is better to keep yourself well aware of service charges, payment methods, and precautions while purchasing e-tickets from authorized agents. Here are some key points that you should definitely know if you planning to book/purchase an online ticket:

What time online booking starts on IRCTC?

According to IRCTC, the train tickets can easily be booked online from 8:20 AM to 11:45 PM on all days.

Service charges for IRCTC e-ticket:

The service charge for second/sleeper class is Rs 20. While for all other higher classes (1AC, 2AC, 3AC, CC, 3E, FC), the service charge is for Rs 40 per ticket, irrespective of the number of passengers (maximum 6 passengers) booked on one e-ticket.

Payment methods for booking IRCTC e-ticket:

The payment for booking an online ticket can be made by using all Master/Visa/Amex cards.

All international credit and debit cards issued outside India can also be used for booking e-tickets through the IRCTC website. The facility is available where the ticket is booked at least two days before the journey date.

Net banking, as well as credit and debit cards, can also be used by account holders of major banks like State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI, PNB, etc.

Payments can also be made by using various cash cards.

UPI/BHIM can also be used to make the payment.

Watch Video: Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express Hindi review

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Precautions while purchasing e-tickets from IRCTC authorized agents: