IRCTC ticket booking gets easier! Say goodbye to payment failures on irctc.co.in with this new step

IRCTC iPay will ensure that Indian Railways passengers don’t have to make use of third-party platforms while making payments for booking tickets

Booking train ticket on the IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing website? Tired of payment failures? The e-ticketing arm of the national transporter as good news with the launch of its own digital payment Gateway – the IRCTC iPay. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC has launched its own payment aggregator system, the IRCTC iPay. According to IRCTC, the exclusive digital payment gateway is aimed at improving the online digital payment convenience for Indian Railways passengers for online travel related services through the IRCTC website.

IRCTC iPay will ensure that Indian Railways passengers don’t have to make use of third-party platforms while making payments for booking tickets. The new IRCTC iPay provides payment options like UPI – Unified Payment Interface, Debit Card, Credit Card, International Card. In a few days, IRCTC plans to add the option of IRCTC prepaid card cum wallet, auto debit as well.

The new payments platform will mean that IRCTC will now have full control of the payment system. This is because of IRCTC’s direct relationships with acquiring banks, card networks and other partners. According to IRTC, the move will help reduce the gap between the banks and IRCTC which will substantially reduce the payment failures. In case an online transaction is unsuccessful or any other error occurs, IRCTC can now directly get in touch with the bank. This would eliminate the need to rely on an intermediate source which usually delays the process.

According to IRCTC, the iPay will be passenger-friendly, faster, easier to use and reliable. The back-end support for the IRCTC iPay will be provided by MMAD communications, a Delhi-based firm which is IRCTC’s technology partner. IRCTC iPay is a government owned initiative and IRCTC is looking at a big opportunity in the government businesses, where it believes the iPay platform will be a good fit.