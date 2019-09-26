IRCTC Tejas Express vs Vande Bharat Express: Which train should you opt for between New Delhi and Kanpur?

Here is a comparison between the Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express and the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express:

Vande Bharat Express vs IRCTC Tejas Express: Indian Railways has fast introducing world-class trains on its network to woo passengers and offer a better travel experience. Two such trains are – the new IRCTC Tejas Express between New Delhi and Lucknow NE, and Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi and Varanasi. Both trains run between New Delhi (NDLS), and Kanpur Central (CNB) providing passengers options to choose based on their convenience. Vande Bharat Express is India’s first semi-high speed self-propelled train set. On the other hand, the upcoming IRCTC Tejas Express is India’s first ‘private’ train, with full ticketing and operational control being given the IRCTC as an experiment for private operators to finally run trains in India. Here is a comparison between the Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express and the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express:

IRCTC Tejas Express vs Vande Bharat Express:

Duration: Train number 22436 Vande Bharat Express takes 4 hours 8 minutes to reach Kanpur Central from New Delhi Railway station. On the other hand, Train number 82502 IRCTC Tejas Express New Delhi Lucknow NE takes 5 hours to reach Kanpur Central from New Delhi Railway station.

Timings: Train number 82502 IRCTC Tejas Express New Delhi Lucknow NE will depart from New Delhi Railway station at 3.35 PM. The train will arrive at Kanpur Central at 8.35 PM. The train halts at Kanpur Central for five minutes. Train number 22436 Vande Bharat Express leaves New Delhi station at 6.00 AM and reaches Kanpur at 10.08 AM. The halt time for 22436 Vande Bharat Express is 2 minutes.

Train number 82502 IRCTC Tejas Express New Delhi Lucknow NE will be available to passengers on all days except for Tuesday. Train number 22436 Vande Bharat Express is available on all days of the week except for Monday, and Thursday. Passengers should note that the Train number 82502 Tejas Express from Delhi to Lucknow will begin commercial operations from October 5.

Stations: 82502 IRCTC Tejas Express New Delhi Lucknow NE has halts at Ghaziabad (GZB) at 4.09 PM, Kanpur Central at 8.35 pm. It will reach Lucknow NE (LJN) at 10.05 pm. 22436 Vande Bharat Express has halts at Kanpur at 10.08 am, Allahabad JN (ALD) at 12.08 PM. It reaches Varanasi JN (BSB) at 2.00 pm, as per schedule.

WATCH VIDEO: Tejas Express exclusive review; IRCTC Lucknow-Delhi business train is awesome!

Fares: A ticket of AC Chair Car (CC) of 22436 Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Kanpur costs around Rs 1,080. A ticket of Executive chair-car (EC) of 22436 Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Kanpur costs Rs 2,085. A ticket of AC Chair Car (CC) of 82502 IRCTC Tejas Express New Delhi Lucknow NE from New Delhi to Kanpur will cost you Rs 1,155 to begin with. IRCTC has applied the dynamic pricing principle to the new Tejas Express, under which depending on the time of the year you are travelling, the base fare will be decided. The busy season fares are applicable as of now, and the fare increases based on the demand for seats. A ticket of Executive chair car of 82502 IRCTC Tejas Express New Delhi Lucknow NE from New Delhi to Kanpur costs you around Rs 2,155.

One key thing to note about the fares is that catering charges are compulsory in both trains. Since Vande Bharat Express departs from the New Delhi railway station in the morning, IRCTC serves breakfast to passengers and those travelling to Kanpur have to pay for it. In case of the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express, the train leaves in the afternoon, and hence dinner charges are included in the fare. Interestingly, passengers of the IRCTC Tejas Express will also get access to the New Delhi railway station Executive lounge at a reduced rate and free travel insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh. Passengers of Vande Bharat Express can opt for travel insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Indian Railways is offering two swanky train services with multiple benefits to passengers and while their final destinations are different, passengers travelling from New Delhi to Kanpur have two new premium trains to choose from. The time of day that you want to travel will play a crucial role in determining which train you would like to opt for.