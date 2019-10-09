IRCTC Tejas Express trains offer unique refund and travel insurance; how to claim refund on private train

If the train is delayed for more than one hour then a partial refund of Rs 100 and Rs 250 for an over 2 hour delay will be granted.

IRCTC Tejas Express passengers can now travel without worrying about your train journey! The official e-ticketing and catering arm of Indian Railways, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), is offering free travel insurance and partial refund for delays to passengers travelling on the Lucknow-New Delhi and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express. The first private train to run on Indian Railways network – IRCTC-owned Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express, which started commercial services earlier this month is offering free rail travel insurance to passengers, worth Rs 25 lakh. Moreover, if the train is delayed for more than one hour then a partial refund of Rs 100 and Rs 250 for an over 2 hour delay will be granted. A house theft insurance is also being offered. All the options are part of IRCTC’s three-pronged travel insurance plan for the new Tejas Express trains under it.

How to claim refund for IRCTC Tejas Express delay:

The claim has to be filed by the passenger with the insurance company in the link provided online

The claim can also be lodged at the insurance company’s toll-free number

Also, passengers can lodge the claim through registered post at the insurance company’s address

On the successful submission of the required information, the insurance company will settle the claim within two-three days

According to IRCTC, the form shall be made available online soon. Besides Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express, the insurance facility will also be available for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, which is likely to be launched in the coming months.

IRCTC Tejas Express insurance:

The free rail travel insurance will also include coverage against household theft/robbery during the travel period up to Rs 1 lakh.

The sum insured for the accidental death of the passenger and permanent total disablement is Rs 25 lakh.

The sum insured for permanent partial disablement is up to Rs 15 lakh and for hospitalization expenses for injury is up to Rs 5 lakh. The sum insured for transportation of mortal remains is Rs 10,000.

The IRCTC-operated New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express runs six days a week, except on Tuesdays. The train has nine air-conditioned chair car coaches and one air-conditioned executive class chair car coach. The train has a capacity of carrying as many as 758 passengers and offers various passenger-friendly facilities like baggage pick up-drop facility, luxury lounge, a variety of food items, exclusive ticket booking, and nominal cancellation charges.