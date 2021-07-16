IRCTC Tejas Express to be back on track! Lucknow-Delhi & Ahmedabad-Mumbai services will resume from this date

Ahmedabad-Mumbai and Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express trains will resume operations from 7 August 2021.

From next month, IRCTC Tejas Express train service is ready to take you places! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced that the Ahmedabad – Mumbai and Lucknow – New Delhi Tejas Express trains will resume operations from 7 August 2021. According to IRCTC, Train Number 82901/82902 Ahmedabad – Mumbai – Ahmedabad and Train Number 82501/82502 Lucknow – New Delhi – Lucknow will run four days a week- Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. To enjoy world-class services on Ahmedabad – Mumbai and Lucknow – New Delhi Tejas Express trains, passengers can book tickets on the IRCTC website irctc.co.in or IRCTC Rail Connect app.

Flagged off on 4 October 2019, the Lucknow – New Delhi Tejas Express is the first such train to run on the Indian Railways network, which is fully operated by IRCTC. This train service takes over six hours to complete the journey in each direction. With one executive AC chair car class coach of 56 seats and nine AC chair car class coaches of 78 seats, the IRCTC Lucknow – New Delhi Tejas Express train boasts a total carrying capacity of 758 commuters. The train offers various modern facilities and amenities to passengers along with a rail travel insurance of Rs 25 lakh free of cost.

The fully air-conditioned Ahmedabad – Mumbai IRCTC Tejas Express train has two Executive Class Chair Cars, each having as many as 56 seats as well as eight Chair Cars, each having capacity of 78 seats. The train’s total passenger carrying capacity is of 736 passengers. The train offers complimentary onboard infotainment services. Passengers are provided with high-quality food and beverages on board, which are included in the ticket fare. Each coach of this train is equipped with RO water filter in addition to the packaged water bottle for each travelling passenger. Similar to Lucknow – New Delhi Tejas Express passengers, travellers of this train are also provided with rail travel insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh.