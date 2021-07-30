IRCTC Tejas Express Ticket Booking: Here’s how you can claim bonus points and more; Check details

From 7 August 2021, Ahmedabad - Mumbai Tejas as well as Lucknow - New Delhi Tejas Express trains will restore their services.

Big benefits on booking IRCTC Tejas tickets! Now, you can earn amazing rewards by booking Tejas Express tickets with your IRCTC SBI Premium Loyalty Credit Card. As the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is resuming operations of Lucknow – New Delhi – Lucknow Tejas Express and Ahmedabad – Mumbai -Ahmedabad Tejas Express trains on the Indian Railways network from the next month, the State Bank of India (SBI) is offering impressive bonus points to passengers. In order to claim bonus points up to 1500 or more per year, passengers or customers must book their Lucknow – New Delhi and Ahmedabad -Mumbai Tejas Express train tickets by using IRCTC SBI Premium Loyalty Credit Cards. Some of the exclusive features of the IRCTC SBI Credit Card are as follows:

Up to 10 per cent value back as reward points on Indian Railways’ bookings made through the IRCTC website

Redeem reward points for free Indian Railways’ tickets for yourself, family and friends

Bonus reward points of 350 on transactions of Rs 500 or more in the first 45 days

1 per cent transaction charges waiver on booking of Indian Railways’ tickets through IRCTC website

Complimentary premium Railway Lounge Access (one visit per quarter)

One per cent fuel surcharge waiver in all petrol pumps

IRCTC has announced that from 7 August 2021, Ahmedabad – Mumbai Tejas as well as Lucknow – New Delhi Tejas Express trains will restore their services on the Indian Railways network. Train Number 82901/82902 Ahmedabad – Mumbai – Ahmedabad Tejas Express and Train Number 82501/82502 Lucknow – New Delhi – Lucknow Tejas Express will run four days (Monday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) a week. Interested ones can book their Tejas train tickets online through IRCTC official portal irctc.co.in or IRCTC Rail Connect mobile application. According to IRCTC, the tickets for IRCTC Tejas Express trains can be booked by passengers 30 days in advance.