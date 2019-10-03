IRCTC Tejas Express Lucknow to Delhi launches tomorrow; Top 10 firsts in private train passengers should know

IRCTC-operated Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express is the first private train to run on Indian Railways’ network.

IRCTC Tejas Express Lucknow to Delhi news: This festive season, travel between Delhi and Lucknow with world-class luxury and comfort, on India’s first ‘private’ train by IRCTC. The all-new Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express is set to be flagged off tomorrow by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In a first, the e-ticketing and catering arm of Indian Railways, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), will be fully responsible for the operations of the train service. This is the first step by Railway Ministry towards introducing private trains on Indian Railways’ network. Apart from offering passengers a more comfortable ride experience, IRCTC has introduced several firsts in terms of service standards, ticket reservation, cancellation, refund and travel insurance. We take a look at 10 such first time initiatives by IRCTC for Tejas Express passengers:

IRCTC Tejas Express Lucknow to Delhi: Top 10 firsts for passengers

First private train: IRCTC-operated Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express is the first private train to run on Indian Railways’ network. The success of this train service will pave the way for more private operators to run passenger trains.

Refund policy: For the first time, IRCTC has introduced the concept of partial refunds for train delays. Thus, if the train is late by over an hour, then the passenger will be given a refund of Rs 100 and if the train is delayed by over two hours, then Rs 250 will be refunded.

Travel insurance: In a first, each and every passenger of Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will be granted a free rail travel insurance of Rs 25 lakh.

Household theft insurance: The travel insurance by IRCTC will also include coverage of Rs 1 lakh against robbery and household theft during the travel period of passengers.

Baggage pick up-drop facility: Passengers can avail baggage pick up-drop facility on a payable basis. Under this system, the baggage of passengers collected from their homes will be delivered on the train seats and further from the seats to the destination stay point.

