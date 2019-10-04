IRCTC Tejas Express Lucknow-Delhi LIVE: UP CM Adityanath to flag off India’s first ‘private train’

IRCTC Tejas Express LIVE: Train number 82501/82502 will ply between the New Delhi Railway station (NDLS)-Lucknow NE (LJN) route for six days a week, except Tuesday.

IRCTC Tejas Express Lucknow to Delhi LIVE updates: Uttar Pradesh chief Yogi Adityanath is all set to flag off the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express by IRCTC. The new train by IRCTC is being called India’s first ‘private’ train since the full operational and ticketing control is with IRCTC. Train number 82501/82502 will ply between the New Delhi Railway station (NDLS)-Lucknow NE (LJN) route for six days a week. While Train number 82501 Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express will complete the journey in 6 hours and 15 minutes, Train number 82502 New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will take 6 hours and 30 minutes.

The success of this new experiment by Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways will make way for private operators to run trains in India. The Railway Board has already asked zonal railways to consider the feasibility of running private trains on 50 key routes including Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah.

Tejas Express is a more premium version of the Shatabdi Express category of air-conditioned chair cars. There are several unique features of this new IRCTC Tejas Express train. In a first, passengers will be paid for any delay on an hourly basis. A whopping Rs 25 lakh free insurance will be provided for each and every passenger. Track Financial Express Online for LIVE updates from the launch of the new Tejas Express Lucknow to Delhi.

