IRCTC Tejas Express fares: It will cost you 50% less than flights to travel on India’s 1st private trains

IRCTC Tejas Express: The fares will be around 50% less than the price of flight tickets on the same route. Even during the peak season, despite taking into account the dynamic pricing, the prices will be lesser than flights.
IRCTC Tejas Express: Now travel in India’s first private trains with fares costing less than flights! In a big cheer for Indian Railways passengers, the fares of the two Tejas Express trains which will be operated by IRCTC will be 50 per cent less than that of flights, which operate on the same routes. According to sources quoted in a recent PTI report, the IRCTC has been given the flexibility to fix the fares of the Lucknow-Delhi and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express services as a test case, ahead of Indian Railways’ plans to involve private players for operating certain train operations on the network.
According to sources of the report, the details of the fares of the IRCTC’s two private Tejas Express train services are as follows:
- The fares will be around 50 per cent less than the price of flight tickets on the same route. Even during the peak season, despite taking into account the dynamic pricing, the Tejas Express train ticket prices will be lesser than flights.
- Additionally, these private Tejas Express train services will neither offer concession nor quota to any passenger even if they are VIPs. Indian Railways has a provision for providing tickets at concessional rates to as many as 53 categories, including senior citizens, differently-abled, patients as well as award winners. But, none of the passengers belonging to these categories would be given any concession in Tejas Express train services of Lucknow-Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai.
- Along with this, children traveling in these trains, who are above the age of five years will be charged the full fare.
- The train services will also offer passengers around Rs 50 lakh travel insurance from private companies.
A memorandum of understanding between the Indian Railways and IRCTC is yet to be signed, after which all the details of these services will be finalised. It is being expected that the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will begin operations by the end of September while the Ahmedabad-Mumbai will begin services a month later.
Some of the special features and amenities which Tejas Express trains offer are as follows:
- IRCTC’s private Tejas Express trains looks to offer world-class services with modern amenities such as with state-of-the-art interiors, attendant call buttons, LED television, automatic doors, CCTV cameras, modular bio toilets, mobile charging points, air-conditioned coaches, personalised reading lights and other salient features.
- IRCTC plans to replicate the airport-style toilet model for these Tejas Express services. This means, there will be lesser number of toilets in coaches with more sanitation and hygiene for passengers.
- As of now, IRCTC has issued tentative schedules and timings of the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express service and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express service.
- These trains will also be the only ones on the Indian Railways network where the on-board ticket checking will not be conducted by Indian Railways ticket checking staff. Entry into the ticketed area will be permitted by the display of m-ticket, e-ticket or paper tickets issued by IRCTC.
- The two new Tejas Express services had been offered to IRCTC as a first step in the direction of inviting private players to operate trains. This plan was also a part of Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways game-changing 100-day action plan.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.