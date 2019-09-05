IRCTC Tejas Express: India’s first ‘private’ trains to have airline-style dynamic fare model; details

As Indian Railways looks to upgrade to world-class standards, the private trains will offer luxury comforts at higher fares.

IRCTC Tejas Express to have airline-like model for fares? India’s first two private trains, the Delhi-Lucknow and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, are likely to follow the airline-style demand-based fare model, learns Financial Express Online. Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is experimenting with a new train operations format, under which IRCTC will run two premium trains on busy routes for three years. The idea of handing over full charge of the train to IRCTC is expected to pave way for private operators to run trains on some busy Indian Railways routes. As Indian Railways looks to upgrade to world-class standards, the private trains will offer luxury comforts at higher fares.

An IRCTC official told Financial Express Online that the Railway Board has given it freedom to decide the fares for the new Delhi-Lucknow and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express trains. “The fares are yet to be finalised. A draft MoU has been sent to the Railway Board and once that is signed, we will be able to decide on all aspects of running the new Tejas Express trains,” the official said.

Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express fares

IRCTC is likely to go for the dynamic fare model to decide the ticket prices of the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express. “The fares will be dynamic, slightly higher than Shatabdi Express trains,” the official quoted above said. While the Tejas Express fares are expected to be around 50% of airfares on the same route, IRCTC is unlikely to put a cap on the dynamic fare model. “Under the dynamic fare scheme applicable on Shatabdi Express, there is a cap on the highest fare, but that may not be the case for the new Delhi-Lucknow and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express trains. We are looking at a completely demand-driven model for deciding the fares,” the official said.

Financial Express Online had earlier reported that IRCTC is mulling options of partial refund or payouts as well in case the train is delayed by over an hour. An additional snack-type meal may also be offered to passengers at the end of the journey. Toilets on one side of the train coach may be blocked to increase the pantry area.

With Tejas Express trains, IRCRC is hoping to offer world-class features on the new ‘private’ trains. Tejas Express trains are a more premium version of the air-conditioned Shatabdi Express chair cars. Some of the salient passenger-friendly features of the new ‘private’ Tejas Express trains are; comfortable seats with footrests in Executive chair car, personalised reading lights, attendant call buttons, individual LCD screens for entrainment, sliding interconnecting doors, modular bio-toilets, automatic entry/exit doors etc.

Both the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express train services are expected to begin services in the coming months.