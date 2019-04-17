IRCTC tatkal cancellation charges 2019: Here is what Indian Railways passengers should know

Passengers having confirmed Tatkal tickets will not get any refund from Indian Railways.

IRCTC tatkal cancellation charges 2019: IRCTC tatkal ticket is an emergency or expedited service launched by Indian Railways for the passengers so that they can book tickets one day prior to the departure of any train. However, passengers often come across certain inconveniences like waiting list, RAC or not getting desired berths while purchasing tatkal tickets. Often passengers need to cancel Tatkal tickets in case of an emergency. In that case, Indian Railways provides certain relaxations for the passengers. We take a look at all you want to know the details regarding cancellation of tatkal tickets.

Passengers having confirmed Tatkal tickets will not get any refund from Indian Railways. Those, who have booked tickets in bulk-party tatkal ticket or family tatkal ticket – for more than one passenger but with some passengers having confirmed reservation and others are on the waiting list, will get benefits from Indian Railways. Passengers can even get a full refund and less clerkage for confirmed tickets provided that entire tatkal ticket is surrendered for cancellation up to thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the particular train.

If passengers are made to travel in lower class, Indian Railways will refund ticket fares. If a passenger, who has RAC or Waitlisted ticket, gets confirmed berth at any time up to the preparation of charts, such ticket will be treated as confirmed or partially confirmed and cancellation charges shall be payable as applicable to confirmed or partially confirmed tickets.

IRCTC ticket cancellation charges train running over three hours late, passenger not travelled and cancellation of Train

If the train is cancelled, passengers holding e-tickets will get a full refund of fare on confirmed or RAC e-tickets directly to their accounts through which booking transaction took place. If Passengers hold i-tickets, the ticket can be cancelled up to 72 hours after the scheduled departure of train at any computerized reservation counter.

If the train is running over three hours late and the passenger has not travelled, passengers holding RAC and wait-listed tickets will get full refund without a cancellation charge or clerkage.

If passengers holding reserved tickets do not get accommodation from Indian Railways, there will be no cancellation charge applicable as full refund of fare will be granted to them if such tickets are surrendered within three hours from the scheduled departure of the train.