IRCTC special trains update: No waitlisting worry? Seats available in most 230 Indian Railways trains; details

Waiting lists for all the 230 IRCTC special trains are being monitored.

IRCTC special trains update: Indian Railways is continuously monitoring the demand for seats on various routes and will introduce more trains whenever the need arises, Chairman Railway Board VK Yadav has said. Addressing the media, Yadav said that the waiting lists for all the 230 IRCTC special trains are being monitored. “As of now, except for 3 trains all special trains have seats available for the month of June and July,” Yadav said. “We have tried to provide maximum connectivity across the country with the special 230 trains,” Yadav added.

Stating that analysis of traffic and demand for seats is a constant process, Yadav said that people are now assured that trains are available in case they need to travel for important work. Assuring the public, Yadav added that strict hygiene protocols, social distancing and screening of passengers is being followed to ensure the safety of all.

Starting May 12, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways introduced 30 IRCTC special air-conditioned Rajdhani-style trains. From June 1, 200 additional IRCTC special train services were started including sleeper trains, Durontos, Jan Shatabdis as well. The tickets for the fully reserved IRCTC special trains can be booked online on the IRCTC website, IRCTC mobile app, at post offices, and at the reservation counters at Indian Railways stations. Passengers have been asked to check the quarantine and entry protocols of the destination state to avoid any confusion at the time of arrival.

Only those Indian Railways passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations. All passengers have been advised by the national transporter to reach the station at least 90 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train to allow for thermal screening etc.

Meanwhile, all regular passenger train services across the Indian Railways network remain cancelled until further notice from the national transporter.