IRCTC special trains to West Bengal: Indian Railways reduces frequency of these trains; see revised schedule

IRCTC special trains to West Bengal: Considering the request received from the state government of West Bengal in view of growing cases of COVID-19, Indian Railways has decided to reduce the frequency of some IRCTC special train services to the state. These special trains include train number 02303/02304 Howrah – New Delhi – Howrah Special (via Patna), train number 02381/02382 Howrah – New Delhi – Howrah Special (via Dhanbad), train number 02834/02833 Howrah – Ahmedabad Special and train number 02810/02809 Howrah – Mumbai CSMT Special. Here are the details on the reduced frequencies of these IRCTC special trains to West Bengal:

