IRCTC special trains to West Bengal: Indian Railways reduces frequency of these trains; see revised schedule

IRCTC special trains to West Bengal: Considering the request received from the state government of West Bengal in view of growing cases of COVID-19, Indian Railways has decided to reduce the frequency of some IRCTC special train services to the state. These special trains include train number 02303/02304 Howrah – New Delhi – Howrah Special (via Patna), train number 02381/02382 Howrah – New Delhi – Howrah Special (via Dhanbad), train number 02834/02833 Howrah – Ahmedabad Special and train number 02810/02809 Howrah – Mumbai CSMT Special. Here are the details on the reduced frequencies of these IRCTC special trains to West Bengal:
- With effect from 11 July 2020, train number 02303 Howrah – New Delhi Special (via Patna) will run on a weekly basis. The special train will depart from Howrah on Saturdays.
- With effect from 12 July 2020, train number 02304 New Delhi – Howrah Special (via Patna) will run on a weekly basis. The special train will depart from the national capital on Sundays.
- With effect from 16 July 2020, train number 02381 Howrah – New Delhi Special (via Dhanbad) will run on a weekly basis. The special train will depart from Howrah on Thursdays.
- With effect from 17 July 2020, train number 02382 New Delhi – Howrah Special (via Dhanbad) will run on a weekly basis. The special train will depart from New Delhi on Fridays.
- With effect from 15 July 2020, train number 02810 Howrah – Mumbai CSMT Special will run on a weekly basis. The special train will depart from Howrah on Wednesdays.
- With effect from 17 July 2020, train number 02809 Mumbai CSMT – Howrah Special will run on a weekly basis. The special train will depart from Mumbai on Fridays.
- With effect from 10 July 2020, train number 02834 Howrah – Ahmedabad Special will run on a weekly basis. The special train will depart from Howrah on Fridays.
- With effect from 13 July 2020, train number 02833 Ahmedabad – Howrah Special will run on a weekly basis. The special train will depart from Ahmedabad on Mondays.
