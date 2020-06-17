IRCTC special trains timings revised! Indian Railways passengers take note of new schedule for these trains

Some Indian Railways zones including Eastern Railway, Northern Railway, West Central Railway have made changes in the timings of various IRCTC special train services.

IRCTC special trains revised timings update: Indian Railways passengers, take note! If you are planning to commence a train journey anytime soon, it is advisable to check the IRCTC special trains’ departure and arrival timings beforehand. At present, Indian Railways is running 15 pairs of Special air-conditioned trains as well as 100 pairs of passenger train services. However, some Indian Railways zones including Eastern Railway, Northern Railway, West Central Railway have made changes in the timings of various IRCTC special train services. Here, take a look at the following train services with their revised departure as well as arrival timings:

Eastern Railway (with effect from 16 June 2020)

Train number 02301 will depart from Howrah at 4:45 PM

Train number 02302 will arrive Howrah at 10:30 AM

Train number 02303 will depart from Howrah at 7:45 AM

Train number 02304 will arrive Howrah at 5:30 PM

Train number 02381 will depart from Howrah at 8:00 AM

Train number 02382 will arrive Howrah at 5:30 PM

Train number 02023 will depart from Howrah at 2:35 PM

Train number 02024 will arrive Howrah at 1:35 PM

Train number 02307 will depart from Howrah at 11:25 PM

Train number 02308 will arrive Howrah at 4:30 AM

Train number 02377 will depart Sealdah at 11:00 PM

Train number 02378 will arrive Sealdah at 7:05 AM

West Central Railway

Train number 09037 will pass through Kota division from BDTS to GKP on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday

Train number 09039 will pass through Kota division from BDTS to MFP on Tuesday, Friday, Sunday

Train number 09040 will pass through Kota division from GKP to BDTS on Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Train number 09038 will pass through Kota division from MFP to BDTS on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday

Train number 09037/39 will depart from Mahidpur Road at 11:10 AM and arrive Bayana at 7:20 PM.

Train number 09038/40 will depart from Bayana at 7:02 AM and arrive Mahidpur Road at 2:53 PM.

Train number 02059 will depart from Kota 5:55 AM, halt at Sawai Madhopur at 7:03 AM, Gangapur city at 7:48 AM, Shri Mahhabirji at 8:13 AM, Hindaun city at 8:23 AM, Bayana at 8:49 AM, arrive Bharatpur at 9:23 AM.

Train number 02060 will depart from Bharatpur at 3:40 PM, halt at Bayana at 4:09 PM, Hindaun city at 4:34 PM, Shri Mahabirji at 4:45 PM, Gangapur city at 5:18 PM, Sawai Madhopur at 6:03 PM and arrive Kota at 8:00 PM.

