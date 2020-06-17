IRCTC special trains timings revised! Indian Railways passengers take note of new schedule for these trains

At present, Indian Railways is running 15 pairs of Special air-conditioned trains as well as 100 pairs of passenger train services.
IRCTC special trains revised timings update: Indian Railways passengers, take note! If you are planning to commence a train journey anytime soon, it is advisable to check the IRCTC special trains’ departure and arrival timings beforehand. At present, Indian Railways is running 15 pairs of Special air-conditioned trains as well as 100 pairs of passenger train services. However, some Indian Railways zones including Eastern Railway, Northern Railway, West Central Railway have made changes in the timings of various IRCTC special train services. Here, take a look at the following train services with their revised departure as well as arrival timings:
Eastern Railway (with effect from 16 June 2020)
- IRCTC special trains update: No waitlisting worry? Seats available in most 230 Indian Railways trains; details
- IRCTC special trains: No more delays? Indian Railways directs zones for 100% punctuality of special trains
- Indian Railways issues new guidelines for TTEs on board IRCTC special trains starting from June 1; details
- Train number 02301 will depart from Howrah at 4:45 PM
- Train number 02302 will arrive Howrah at 10:30 AM
- Train number 02303 will depart from Howrah at 7:45 AM
- Train number 02304 will arrive Howrah at 5:30 PM
- Train number 02381 will depart from Howrah at 8:00 AM
- Train number 02382 will arrive Howrah at 5:30 PM
- Train number 02023 will depart from Howrah at 2:35 PM
- Train number 02024 will arrive Howrah at 1:35 PM
- Train number 02307 will depart from Howrah at 11:25 PM
- Train number 02308 will arrive Howrah at 4:30 AM
- Train number 02377 will depart Sealdah at 11:00 PM
- Train number 02378 will arrive Sealdah at 7:05 AM
West Central Railway
- Train number 09037 will pass through Kota division from BDTS to GKP on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday
- Train number 09039 will pass through Kota division from BDTS to MFP on Tuesday, Friday, Sunday
- Train number 09040 will pass through Kota division from GKP to BDTS on Monday, Wednesday, Friday
- Train number 09038 will pass through Kota division from MFP to BDTS on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday
- Train number 09037/39 will depart from Mahidpur Road at 11:10 AM and arrive Bayana at 7:20 PM.
- Train number 09038/40 will depart from Bayana at 7:02 AM and arrive Mahidpur Road at 2:53 PM.
- Train number 02059 will depart from Kota 5:55 AM, halt at Sawai Madhopur at 7:03 AM, Gangapur city at 7:48 AM, Shri Mahhabirji at 8:13 AM, Hindaun city at 8:23 AM, Bayana at 8:49 AM, arrive Bharatpur at 9:23 AM.
- Train number 02060 will depart from Bharatpur at 3:40 PM, halt at Bayana at 4:09 PM, Hindaun city at 4:34 PM, Shri Mahabirji at 4:45 PM, Gangapur city at 5:18 PM, Sawai Madhopur at 6:03 PM and arrive Kota at 8:00 PM.
Northern Railway (with effect from 17 June 2020)
- Train number 02424 will depart from New Delhi at 4:10 PM, halt at Kanpur Central at 9:02 PM, Prayagraj at 11:09 PM, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction at 1:23 PM, Patliputra Junction at 4:00 AM, Barauni Junction at 6:35 AM, Katihar Junction at 9:55 AM, New Jalpaiguri at 1:20 PM, Kokrajhar at 4:38 PM, Guwahati at 7:50 PM, Lumding Junction at 11:25 PM, Dimapur at 1:03 AM, Mariani Junction at 3:05 AM and arrive Dibrugarh at 7:00 AM.
- Train number 02423 will depart from Dibrugarh at 8:35 PM, halt at Mariani Junction at 11:50 PM, Dimapur at 2:06 AM, Lumding Junction at 3:25 AM, Guwahati at 6:38 AM, Kokrajhar at 9:48 AM, New Jalpaiguri at 1:00 PM, Katihar Junction at 4:10 PM, Barauni Junction at 7:05 PM, Patliputra Junction at 10:05 PM, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction at 12:44 AM, Prayagraj at 2:43 AM, Kanpur Central at 4:45 AM, arrive New Delhi at 10:10 AM.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.