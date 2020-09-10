IRCTC special trains: Indian Railways RPF disrupts illegal software “Real Mango” used to corner reservations

On 09.08.2020, during action against touts by the field units of RPF, the operation of an illegal software called “Rare Mango” (the name was later changed to “Real Mango”) was revealed.

Indian Railways cracks against touts! The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Indian Railways has disrupted the operation of illegal software named Real Mango! Due to a rise in touting activities after the resumption of passenger train services, drive against touts was intensified by the RPF. On 09.08.2020, during action against touts by the field units of RPF, the operation of an illegal software called “Rare Mango” (the name was later changed to “Real Mango”) was revealed. According to the Railway Ministry, RPF units of Eastern Railway, Western Railway, and North Central Railway zones apprehended some suspects as well as initiated the process of unravelling the operation of the illegal software. While unravelling the operation of the Real Mango software, the following features have been found:

The illegal Real mango software bypasses V3 captcha as well as V2 captcha

With the help of a mobile app, it synchronizes bank OTP and automatically feeds it to the requisite form

The passenger details and payment details are auto-filled in the forms by the software

The illegal Real mango software logs in to the official website of IRCTC through multiple IRCTC Ids

This illegal software is sold through a 5-tiered structure (system admin of the software along with his team, mavens, super sellers, sellers as well as agents)

The payment is received by the system admin in bitcoins

So far, RPF’s field units have been able to apprehend as many as 50 criminals, including the system developer along with key managers who are involved in the operation of this illegal software that is utilized for cornering confirmed reservations of Indian Railways. Also, the RPF has blocked live railway tickets worth more than an amount of Rs 5 lakh. According to the Railway Ministry, five key operatives of this software have been arrested from the state of West Bengal. The illegal software has now been completely decimated, the ministry added.