IRCTC Special Trains: Indian Railways passengers, your ticket booking request may get declined; here’s why

Waitlisted Tickets can only be issued to passengers after all confirmed tickets are exhausted.

IRCTC Special Trains: Those who are booking tickets for Indian Railways’ 15 pairs of AC Special Trains and for the upcoming 200 trains that will start operating from 1 June 2020, please take note of this! According to IRCTC, in the PRS booking system, there are Maximum Waiting List Limits for which Waitlisted Tickets can only be issued to passengers after all confirmed tickets are exhausted. Passengers should note that their ticket booking request may get declined as the Maximum Waiting List Limit may be reached in the booking system by the time payment success response is received from their bank. In such a case, the deducted amount will be refunded back to passengers, without any deductions, to their bank account in three to five working days.

Recently, for the convenience of the Indian Railways passengers, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry has decided to modify certain ticket booking guidelines for the 15 pairs of Special AC train services. Indian Railways has increased the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of these AC Specials to 30 days. Passengers should note that there is no Tatkal booking facility for these Special AC trains. The RAC / Waiting list tickets for these passenger services will be issued as per extant instructions that are applicable. However, passengers who are waitlisted will not be permitted to board these AC Specials.

Under the revised rules, the first chart will be prepared at least four hours prior to the special train’s scheduled departure, while the second chart will be prepared a minimum of two hours before the departure. The facility of the current booking will be available in between the first and second charts.

Passengers can book tickets for these AC Specials through computerized PRS counters including Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra licensees, Post Offices. Booking can also be done through authorized IRCTC agents and Common Service Centres. The revised ticketing rules are in effect from the ticket booking date- 24 May and for the starting of special trains date- 31 May onwards.