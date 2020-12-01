IRCTC Special Trains: Indian Railways passengers, note! Timings of these 11 trains revised; details

Indian Railways has revised the timings of various festival special and other special trains.

Revised timings of special IRCTC trains: Indian Railways passengers, if you are planning to travel by train in the coming days then it is advisable to check the train timings before booking your tickets. Recently, the national transporter has revised the timings of various festival special and other special trains. According to a press release issued by the Western Railway zone, the timings of the various festival as well as other special trains originating/terminating over Western Railways have been changed with effect from 1 December 2020. Take a look at the details of 11 special trains with their revised timings and stoppages with effect from 1, 2 and 3 December 2020:

1) Dadar-Bhuj Superfast Special Train (Daily): Train Number 09115 Special will leave Dadar station at 3.20 PM and arrive Bhuj station at 06.35 AM, the next day from 2 December 2020. While Train Number 09116 Special will leave Bhuj station at 10.35 PM and arrive Dadar station at 1.55 PM, the next day from 1 December 2020. The train will halt at Borivali, Navsari, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Ankleshwar, Anand, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Dhrangandhra, Viramgam, Samakhiyali and Gandhidham stations of western railways.

2) Porbandar-Delhi Special Train (Bi-weekly): Train Number 09263 Special will leave Porbandar station at 7.40 PM and arrive Delhi at 7.30 PM, the next day with effect from 1 December 2020. While Train Number 09264 Special will leave Delhi at 08.10 AM and arrive Porbandar station at 09.00 AM, the next day from 3 December 2020. The halts over Western Railways include Jamnagar, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Viramgam, Ambli Road, Mahesana and Palanpur railway stations.

3) Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Bhopal Special Train (Daily): Train Number 09323 Special will leave Dr Ambedkar Nagar station at 06.15 AM and reach Bhopal station at 10.55 AM, the same day with effect from 1 December 2020. While Train Number 09324 Special will leave Bhopal station at 5.00 PM and arrive Dr Ambedkar Nagar station at 10.15 PM, the same day from 1 December 2020. The train’s halts over Western Railways include Indore, Maksi, Dewas and Shujalpur stations.

4) Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Kamakhya Special Train (Daily): Train Number 09305 Special will leave Dr Ambedkar Nagar railway station at 12.45 PM and reach Kamakhya station at 1.50 PM, on the third day with effect from 3 December 2020. While Train Number 09306 Special will leave Kamakhya station at 05.35 AM and arrive Dr Ambedkar Nagar station at 06.05 AM, on the third day from 6 December 2020. The train will halt on Western Railways’ Indore, Ujjain, Dewas and Shujalpur stations.

5) Indore-Howrah Superfast Special Train (Tri-weekly): Train Number 02911 Special will leave Indore railway station at 11.30 PM and arrive Howrah station at 06.55 AM, the third day with effect from 1 December 2020. While Train Number 02912 Special will leave Howrah station at 5.45 PM and arrive Indore at 12.25 AM, the third day with effect from 3 December 2020. The train will halt on Western Railways’ Dewas, Shujalpur and Ujjain stations.

6) Mumbai Central-Okha Superfast Special Train (Daily): Train Number 02945 Special will leave Mumbai Central railway station at 9.15 PM and reach Okha station at 2.55 PM, the next day with effect from 1 December 2020. While Train Number 02946 Special will leave Okha station at 11.05 AM and arrive Mumbai Central station at 04.55 AM, the next day from 1 December 2020. The train will halt on Western Railways’ Dadar, Borivali, Valsad, Palghar, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Vadodara, Anand, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Khambaliya, Jamnagar, and Dwarka stations.

7) Valsad-Haridwar Special Train (Weekly): Train Number 09111 Special will leave Valsad railway station at 3.25 PM and reach Haridwar railway station at 2.40 PM, the next day with effect from 1 December 2020. While Train Number 09112 Special will leave Haridwar station at 5.30 PM and arrive Valsad station at 2.25 PM, the next day from 2 December 2020. The train will halt o­n Western Railways’ Navsari, Vadodara, Surat, Ankleshwar, Dahod and Ratlam stations.

8) Surat-Bhagalpur Special Train (Weekly): Train Number 09147 Special will leave Surat railway station at 10.10 AM and arrive Bhagalpur railway station at 7.00 PM, the next day with effect from 1 December 2020. While Train Number 09148 Special will leave Bhagalpur at 06.45 AM and arrive Surat railway station at 4.10 PM, the next day from 3 December 2020. The train will halt o­n Western Railways’ Udhna, Navapur, Dondaicha, Nandurbar and Amalner stations.

9) Bandra Terminus-Bhuj Special Train (Weekly): Train Number 09455 Special will leave Bandra (T) at 5.45 PM and arrive Bhuj railway station at 08.30 AM, the next day with effect from 1 December 2020. While Train Number 09456 Special will leave Bhuj station at 8.15 PM and arrive Bandra (T) station at 11.45 AM, the next day from 1 December 2020. The train will halt o­n Western Railways’ Borivali, Navsari, Surat, Vapi, Valsad, Ankleshwar, Bharuch, Anand, Vadodara, Dhrangandhra, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Samakhiyali and Gandhidham stations.

10) Gandhidham-Puri Special Train (Weekly): Train Number 02973 Special will leave Gandhidham station at 1.45 PM and arrive Puri railway station at 08.05 AM, o­n the third day from 2 December 2020. While Train Number 02974 Special will leave Puri railway station at 11.10 AM and arrive Gandhidham station at 06.00 AM, o­n the third day from 5 December 2020. It will halt o­n Viramgam, Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Anand, and Nandurbar stations of Western Railways.

11) Ahmedabad-Puri Special Train (four days a week): Train Number 02844 Special will leave Ahmedabad station at 7.00 PM and arrive Puri railway station at 8.05 AM, o­n the third day with effect from 3 December 2020. While Train Number 02843 Special will leave Puri railway station at 5.30 PM and arrive Ahmedabad railway station at 06.35 AM, o­n the third day with effect from 1 December 2020. The train will halt o­n Anand, Bharuch, Vadodara, Surat and Nandurbar railway stations of Western Railways.