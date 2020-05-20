IRCTC special trains: Travelling on Indian Railways trains? Passengers note this state-wise arrival advisory

The state-wise advisory on the arrival of passengers by these special trains, issued by many state governments, have been made available on the IRCTC website.

IRCTC special trains: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Railways is running special passenger trains during the lockdown period. While 15 pairs of AC trains have been running from May 12, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has also announced that 200 non-AC trains will begin services from June 1. Indian Railways has made it mandatory for passengers on these special trains to wear masks, download Aarogya Setu mobile app, go through compulsory screening, social distancing norms among others. It is also mandatory for travellers on the IRCTC special trains to confirm at the time of booking that they have read the protocol of the destination state – for example in some states it is compulsory to go for a 14-day quarantine. The state-wise advisory on the arrival of passengers by these special trains, issued by many state governments, have been made available on the IRCTC website. Take a look at the following advisories issued by various states on the arrival of passengers:

IRCTC special trains on arrival advisory of Karnataka:

All passengers travelling to Karnataka from other states and found to be asymptomatic on arrival will be quarantined for 14 days.

Special or Deputy Commissioner, BBMP will fix the hotel rates where such passengers will be staying on payment basis.

For passengers coming from Goa, Deputy Commissioner of the receiving district should verify and if adequate capacity is not available, passengers can be put in home quarantine for two weeks if the claim regarding the origin state is confirmed.

IRCTC special trains on arrival advisory of Odisha:

For all people returning to Odisha, the quarantine period will be of 28 days. However, home quarantine of 7 days may be allowed depending on satisfactory conduct during the institutional quarantine, after 21 days of mandatory institutional quarantine.

TMC in-charge may involve those in quarantine in preparation of food, campus cleanliness, sanitation of the facility, etc. In case, voluntary service is contributed by quarantinees then incentives of Rs 150 per day for up to 10 days will be paid by the CMRF.

TMC in-charge will engage the quarantinees in maintaining good mental and physical health through various activities such as yoga, book reading, drawing, painting, etc. Also, certificates will be issued by GPNO/WNO for good behaviour, conduct and participation in voluntary work.

IRCTC special trains on arrival advisory of Tamil Nadu:

For those coming with symptoms, testing will be done and home quarantine for 14 days for all passengers.

If a person is tested COVID-19 positive, he/she will be taken to the hospital and if a person is tested negative, he/she will be continued in institutional quarantine for 7 days, in respect of person coming from hot spot states.

For passengers coming from non hot spot states and test negative, they will be sent to institutional or home quarantine for 14 days.

For passengers coming from other countries, test on arrival will be conducted and if the test is positive, they will be taken to hospital. If they test negative, they will be kept in institutional quarantine seven days, after which a second test will be conducted.

Some categories of passengers will be released for home quarantine including terminally ill or those who need immediate medical attention, those who are due to attend the funeral or any ritual associated with death of immediate family member, elderly passengers above 75 years and pregnant women.

IRCTC special trains on arrival advisory of Jammu and Kashmir:

On arrival of passengers, 100% RTPCR testing to prevent COVID-19.

Mandatory quarantine for all passengers, till test results come out to be negative or till they are sent to hospital, if tested positive.

All passengers will have to wear masks/covers and follow social distancing.

Passengers will be penalized for violation of these acts.

IRCTC special trains on arrival advisory of Punjab:

On the arrival of passengers, they will be put in quarantine facilities.

Samples of symptomatic passengers will be collected at the quarantine facility.

IRCTC special trains on arrival advisory of Jharkhand:

Passengers to reach the station minimum of three hours of train’s departure.

Passengers and come to/go from the station with their own four-wheelers. However, except the one who is driving, only two passengers will be allowed.

For passengers coming to station from home, confirmed train ticket will be considered the pass.

Passengers coming to/going from the station can avail e-pass for their vehicles.

Mandatory screening of passengers on arrival.

Following the screening, they will be put into quarantine.

IRCTC special trains on arrival advisory of NCT of Delhi

The detailed list of passengers would be shared by the Nodal officer with the concerned DC of the area at least one day in advance so that necessary arrangements can be made.

Screening is mandatory as only asymptomatic ones will be permitted to board the train.

At the station, Indian Railways will be responsible for social distancing norms.

Separate screening area with screening counters will be set up by Indian Railways.

Indian Railways to ensure that deboarding of passengers, screening and exit from the station is done in an orderly manner.

For the people who are waiting at the railway station for the screening, Indian Railways to create waiting area with adequate sitting arrangements.

Concerned DC with CDMO to ensure that an adequate number of medical teams is placed at the station.

PPE kits, thermal guns, etc., would be provided by DGHS to the medical teams.

All asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to go to their homes, after ascertaining that they are asymptomatic.

Passengers with mild symptoms will be directed to undergo self/home quarantine.

For symptomatic passengers, standard protocol for sampling / testing as well as quarantine SOP shall be followed by the CDMO.

IRCTC special trains on arrival advisory of Gujarat

Only passengers with confirmed e-tickets will be permitted to enter the railway station.

Only, on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket, passenger movement and the vehicle’s driver transporting the passenger(s) to and fro the station will be permitted.

Screening of passengers is mandatory as only asymptomatic ones will be allowed to board the train.

Passengers to be provided with hand sanitizer at entry/exit points at railway station as well as in coaches.

All passengers shall be wearing masks or face covers and observe social distancing.

For staff and passengers, health guidelines to be circulated by Railway Ministry through IEC campaign.

On arrival, passengers will have to adhere to health protocols as are prescribed by the destination state or union territory.

IRCTC special trains on arrival advisory of Maharashtra

The detailed list of passengers would be shared by the Nodal officer appointed by Indian Railways with the state’s Nodal officer at least one day in advance so that necessary arrangements can be made.

Screening is mandatory as only asymptomatic ones will be permitted to board the train.

At the station, Indian Railways will be responsible for social distancing norms.

Separate screening area with screening counters will be set up by MCGM/Nodal officers.

Indian Railways to ensure that deboarding of passengers, screening and exit from the station is done in an orderly manner.

For the people who are waiting at the railway station for the screening, Indian Railways to create waiting area with adequate sitting arrangements.

To avoid delay and chaotic situation at the station, MCGM/Nodal officers to ensure that adequate number of medical teams are placed at the station.

PPE kits, thermal guns, etc., would be provided by MCGM/Nodal officers to the medical teams.

Asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to their home after ascertaining that they are asymptomatic for home quarantine for two weeks.

For symptomatic passengers, MCGM/Nodal officers will follow standard protocol for sampling/testing.

At the station, private vehicles are allowed at stations and e-tickets are mandatory with passengers along with the driver.

GM-BEST will arrange movement of passengers from the station to within the city areas of MCGM.

However, for movement of passengers, scooter, motorcycle and rickshaw will not be allowed.

Passengers moving outside the red zone will have to take permission in advance.

Taxi services will be arranged by the Commissioner, Transport (Maharashtra) as per the roaster in consultation with respective taxi association.

Number of people sitting in a taxi is as per prevailing norms.

Social distancing, wearing masks, proper disinfection is mandatory.

Vehicles as well as frequently used handle should be disinfected.

Commissioner Transport/MSRTC and GM-BEST will set up one help desk outside the station for passengers’ guidance.

IRCTC special trains on arrival advisory of Rajasthan

Only passengers with confirmed e-tickets will be permitted to enter the railway station.

Only, on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket, passenger movement and the vehicle’s driver transporting the passenger(s) to and fro the station will be permitted.

Passengers to be provided with hand sanitizer at entry/exit points at railway station as well as in coaches.

All passengers shall be wearing masks or face covers and observe social distancing.

For staff and passengers, health guidelines to be circulated by Railway Ministry through IEC campaign.

On arrival, passengers will have to adhere to health protocols as are prescribed by the destination state or union territory.

IRCTC special trains on arrival advisory of Goa