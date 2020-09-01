IRCTC special trains: Good news for Indian Railways passengers! More special trains being planned

Soon, more special passenger train services are expected to be launched.

IRCTC Special Trains: Good news for Indian Railways passengers! Waiting for Indian Railways to start more trains? You would be glad to know that in the coming days, more special passenger train services are expected to be launched by the national transporter. A Railway Ministry spokesperson has said that more special train services are being planned for the transportation of passengers, and for this state governments are also being consulted. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry had earlier introduced several Shramik Special train services as well as IRTCT Special train services. As all the passenger train services are still suspended due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the selected 230 special trains are still being operated across the Indian Railways network.

For those who are travelling during the current pandemic times, the national transporter has made it mandatory to wear face masks at the station premises and also during the journey. To undergo thermal screening at stations, all travellers or railway users have to reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance. Only the ones who are found to be asymptomatic are permitted by the railway authorities to board the special train.

Apart from these measures, all railway users also have to observe social distancing. They also have to install the Aarogya Setu mobile app. To prevent novel coronavirus from spreading, Indian Railways is not providing pillows, blankets, curtains and other linen items to passengers.

Recently, an IE report stated that even after normal train services of Indian Railways resume after the COVID-19 pandemic, AC passengers may not get pillows, blankets, sheets, hand towels and other linen items during the train journey. Indian Railways is planning to stop providing these items after the resumption of normal passenger train services. However, no formal decision has been taken in this regard yet. Apart from linen items, cooked food is not being served at present on trains as instead of cooked meals, the national transporter is opting for ready-to-eat and packed food items. It is being said that, once the train services resume, this exercise is likely to be followed as well.