IRCTC special trains alert! Booking for 200 trains starts online on May 21 morning; full list of trains here

The 200 special trains will begin services from June 1.

IRCTC special trains news: Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has announced that the online booking for the new set of 200 IRCTC special trains will begin from May 21, 10 AM onwards. The 200 special trains will begin services from June 1. The new set of special Indian Railways trains will consist of air-conditioned as well as non-air conditioned coaches, the Railway Ministry said in a statement. The IRCTC ticket booking for these special trains can only be done online on the IRCTC website (irctc.co.in) or the IRCTC mobile app. Indian Railways has also released the full list of these special 200 IRCTC trains. The list of new IRCTC special trains includes Janshatabdi trains and Duronto trains with non-AC coaches as well.

IRCTC special trains: Full list of special Indian Railways trains from June 1

IRCTC special trains from June 1 full list

IRCTC special trains from June 1 full list

Indian Railways has said that no tatkal or premium tatkal ticket booking will be allowed for these special 200 trains. The Advance Reservation Period (ARP) for these IRCTC special trains will be 30 days. Passengers must note that these new trains will not have any unreserved coach. All tickets, whether for AC, non-AC or General Sleeper coaches, will be issued online. Prospective passengers cannot go to the railway station to book counter tickets. Reservation Against Cancellation or RAC tickets and waitlisted tickets shall be generated according to the extant rules. However, passengers with waitlisted tickets will not be allowed to board these trains.

The first chart for these 200 IRCTC special trains will be prepared at least 4 hours before the train’s scheduled departure. The second chart will be ready at least 2 hours before scheduled departure. In between the first and the second chart preparation time – a gap of at least 2 hours – only online current booking will be allowed.

These new IRCTC special trains will be separate from the Shramik special trains and the 15 pairs of AC special trains that Indian Railways is running. All other regular passenger trains, Mail/Express train services will remain suspended until further notice.