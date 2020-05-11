IRCTC special trains: Full list of Indian Railways passenger trains starting from May 12

The tickets for these train services can only be booked online via the IRCTC website (irctc.co.in) or the IRCTC mobile app

List of trains starting from May 12: Indian Railways releases full list of 15 special passenger trains! Ahead of resuming passenger train services, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has released the full list of 15 passenger trains that will begin plying from the New Delhi railway station from May 12. The tickets for these train services can only be booked online via the IRCTC website (irctc.co.in) or the IRCTC mobile app. Indian Railways has said that counter ticket operations at railway stations will continue to remain shut. Additionally, you will not be able to book tickets for these trains through IRCTC or Indian Railways authorised agents as well.

IRCTC train list from May 12: Full list & details

Train from Howrah to New Delhi, commencing on 12 May 2020

Train from New Delhi to Howrah, commencing on 13 May 2020

Train from Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi, commencing on 12 May 2020

Train from New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar, commencing on 13 May 2020

Train from Dibrugarh to New Delhi, commencing on 14 May 2020

Train from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, commencing on 12 May 2020

Train from New Delhi to Jammu Tawi, commencing on 13 May 2020

Train from Jammu Tawi to New Delhi, commencing on 14 May 2020

Train from Bengaluru to New Delhi, commencing on 12 May 2020

Train from New Delhi to Bengaluru, commencing on 12 May 2020

Train from Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi, commencing on 15 May 2020

Train from New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram, commencing on 13 May 2020

Train from Chennai Central to New Delhi, commencing on 15 May 2020

Train from New Delhi to Chennai Central, commencing on 13 May 2020

Train from Bilaspur to New Delhi, commencing from 14 May 2020

Train from New Delhi to Bilaspur, commencing from 12 May 2020

Train from Ranchi to New Delhi, commencing on 14 May 2020

Train from New Delhi to Ranchi, commencing on 13 May 2020

Train from Mumbai Central to New Delhi, commencing on 12 May 2020

Train from New Delhi to Mumbai Central, commencing on 13 May 2020

Train from Ahmedabad to New Delhi, commencing on 12 May 2020

Train from New Delhi to Ahmedabad, commencing on 13 May 2020

Train from Agartala to New Delhi, commencing on 18 May 2020

Train from New Delhi to Agartala, commencing on 20 May 2020

Train from Bhubneshwar to New Delhi, commencing on 13 May 2020

Train from New Delhi to Bhubneshwar, commencing on 14 May 2020

Train from New Delhi to Madgaon, commencing on 15 May 2020

Train from Madgaon to New Delhi, commencing on 17 May 2020

Train from Secunderabad to New Delhi, commencing on 20 May 2020

Train from New Delhi to Secunderabad, commencing on 17 May 2020

To begin with, Indian Railways has partially resumed passenger train services to 15 destinations in the country from the New Delhi railway station. These are; Mumbai Central, Secunderabad, Ranchi, Patna, Bengaluru, Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Agartala, Ahmedabad, Jammu Tawi, Howrah, Bilaspur, Dibrugarh, Thiruvananthapuram and Madgaon.

The IRCTC tickets for these special passenger trains can only be booked via the IRCTC website or the IRCTC app. The cancellation charges would be 50% of the fare and there will be no provision for waitlisted, RAC, tatkal tickets or premium tatkal tickets.