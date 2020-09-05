IRCTC special trains: Cheer for Indian Railways passengers! 80 new trains to start from September 12; details

IRCTC special trains: The concept of clone trains is being introduced as an experiment by Indian Railways

IRCTC special trains: Big cheer for Indian Railways passengers! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has decided to introduce another 80 IRCTC special trains from September 12. The bookings or reservations for these new IRCTC special trains will begin from September 10. These new special trains by Indian Railways are in addition to the 230 IRCTC special trains that are already being run. The move comes months after Indian Railways started its first set of IRCTC special trains in May. In May, the national transporter had started 30 AC IRCTC special train services and in June, another 200 IRCTC special train services had been introduced. Since then, Indian Railways has been monitoring the demand and occupancy status of these 230 IRCTC special trains.

Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav, while addressing a press conference, said that Indian Railways is monitoring special trains. “We will monitor special trains and wherever there is demand for a train or the waiting list is long, we will run a clone train,” Yadav said. According to Indian Railways, it will monitor demand for these 40 pairs of new IRCTC special trains and clone trains will be started soon. “The stoppages of the clone trains will be less than the IRCTC special train, the idea is to have stoppages at major stations for clone trains to meet demands of people,” Yadav said.

The concept of clone trains is being introduced as an experiment by Indian Railways. If the experiment of clone trains succeeds then it may be used once regular passenger train services resume. The aim is to reduce the queue in waiting lists and eventually do away with waiting lists with the help of trains on demand, VK Yadav added.

